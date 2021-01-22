Looking Back...

 Skip to main content
A series of postcards sent in 1911 from Coon Rapids, Iowa, to Scranton, Iowa. They are made from actual photos. The cards are addressed to William Wood from his son George. The first card tells of him getting home and having spoken to a “Bud Hampton.” The second shows George and “the Jewell boys with his goose.” He also tells of getting six mallards, one bluebill and eight teal. The third card states that he is in school and that there are only four more days. He mentions that if the teacher caught him writing this card “she would spank him.”

