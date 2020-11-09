The 2020-2021 Loup City FFA officer team is very proud of all members and the amount of success that they have achieved after competing in several competitions. President Delanie Heil, Vice President Sadie Ference, Secretary Lindsi Loos, Treasurer DeLynn Day, Reporter Cami Fulton and Sentinel Kylie Jerabek are all very excited for the rest of the year and can’t wait to see all members improve their skills at competitions and to learn more about agriculture.
Loup City FFA had success competing at the Nebraska State Fair over Labor Day weekend. Members showed different species of livestock and competed in showmanship, market and breeding classes. DeLynn Day earned a blue ribbon on her breeding heifer, market steer and in beef showmanship. Caden Kowalski earned Grand Champion in swine showmanship and a purple ribbon with his market gilt. Landri Loos received a blue ribbons on her breeding heifer and in beef showmanship. She also received a blue ribbon on her market gilt. Lindsi Loos earned a blue ribbon on her market gilt. Chase Stieb received a blue ribbon in beef showmanship, as well as blue ribbons on his feeder heifer and feeder steer. Jessica Stieb earned blue ribbons in swine showmanship and on both of her breeding gilts. Evan Tuma received a second place purple ribbon on his market steer. Kaylee Tuma earned a blue ribbon on her market heifer, as well as purple ribbons on both of her breeding does. Mallory Tuma received purple ribbons on her market goat, on all three of her breeding does, as well as in goat showmanship. She also received blue ribbons on her market steer, market lamb, and in beef showmanship. Trey VanSlyke a first place purple ribbon on his market barrow, as well as a purple ribbon on his breeding gilt.
Loup City FFA members have also had a very successful range judging season. They traveled to Sargent, Atkinson, St. Paul and Arcadia for four range judging contests. Improvements were made by all of our members this year, and we look forward to future activities our chapter will participate in moving forward. Results from all contests are below with the names of the students who finished in the top half of the division they competed in.
At Sargent, the senior team placed sixth overall. The participants in the senior division were Sadie Ference (21st), Gray Gruber (30th), Justice Slobaszewski (41st), Delanie Heil (49th), August Maschka, and Kaylee Tuma. The junior team placed 8th overall. The participants in the junior division were Caden Kowalski (17th), Libby Ference (18th), Parker Slobaszewski (38th), Tim Fulton (45th), Conner Slobaszewski (77th), Jaxson Kusek (83rd), Hailey Rademacher (89th), Zane Sims, Hailey Jorgenson, Hunter Dorsey, Logan Coffin, and Trey VanSlyke.
At Atkinson, the senior team placed 10th overall. The participants in the senior division were Delanie Heil (34th), Kylie Jerabek (37th), Cami Fulton (47th), Sadie Ference (51st), Gray Gruber (53rd), Kaylee Tuma, Justice Slobaszewski, and August Maschka. The junior team placed 8th overall. The participants in the junior division were Libby Ference (6th), Caden Kowalski (24th), Jaxson Kusek (30th), Parker Slobaszewski (71st), Hailey Rademacher (81st), Conner Slobaszewski (82nd), Hailey Jorgenson, Eva Jaixen, Dalton Lewandowski, Olivia Fitzgerald, Aleia Friesen, Logan Coffin, and Trey VanSlyke.
At St. Paul, the senior team placed third overall. The participants in the senior division were Kylie Jerabek (6th), Delanie Heil (11th), Gray Gruber (13th), Sadie Ference (17th), Kaylee Tuma (19th), Cami Fulton (21st), August Maschka (35th), and Justice Slobaszewski (43rd). The junior team placed 6th overall. The participants in the junior division were Caden Kowalski (11th), Parker Slobaszewski (21st), Jaxson Kusek (22nd), Tim Fulton (29th), Eva Jaixen (34th), Libby Ference (38th), Conner Slobaszewski (39th), Dalton Lewandowski (41st), Hailey Rademacher (43rd), Danica Heil (49th), Hailey Jorgenson (50th), Aleia Friesen (63rd), Mallory Tuma (66th), Nicole Chilewski (71st), Trey VanSlyke (78th), Olivia Fitzgerald (88th), and Logan Coffin (97th).
At Arcadia, the senior team placed third overall. The participants in the senior division were Gray Gruber (eighth), Cami Fulton (12th), Delanie Heil (14th), Sadie Ference (16th), Kylie Jerabek (19th), Kaylee Tuma (22nd), and August Maschka (24th). The junior team placed 3rd overall. The participants in the junior division were Caden Kowalski (5th), Parker Slobaszewski (10th), Danica Heil (12th), Libby Ference (13th), Jaxson Kusek (15th), Conner Slobaszewski (17th), Dalton Lewandowski (31st), Mallory Tuma (33rd), and Logan Coffin (34th). The junior high team placed 1st overall. The participants in the junior high division were Tim Fulton (first), Eva Jaixen (fourth), Aleia Friesen (sixth), Nicole Chilewski (seventh), Olivia Fitzgerald (ninth), Hunter Dorsey (10th).