Milford FFA experience goes beyond competitions

Nine members of the Milford FFA chapter headed north in late October to go to Indianapolis for the 95th National FFA Convention.
Four of the members (Sophia Pierce, Autumn Wissenburg, Nolan Eickhoff and Conner Kohout) were representing Nebraska at the national forestry competition Oct. 26. The team earned this opportunity in April at state envirothon after placing third overall and first in the forestry division.
The success hasn’t stopped there, as Milford placed first at district land judging and qualified for state, for the 10th consecutive year. Meanwhile, Conner Kohout, Nolan Eickhoff, Jay Wissenburg and Brody Mach fought their way to seventh place.
Members of the chapter also participated in range judging earlier in the year, and they continued their competitions with livestock judging Nov. 2.
However, competitions aren’t Milford FFA’s only interest. Every month, the chapter holds a meeting, many of which include fun activities. The kickoff meeting in August served members and interested parties with our annual barbecue and held a water balloon-throwing contest for a chance to win free dues.
Members enjoyed a costume contest and scary short films at the October meeting and always look forward to the annual gift exchange at the Christmas meeting.
Members even make an effort to represent the chapter outside of the school year and competitions. Earlier this month, members attended an envirothon training at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Autumn Wissenburg presented her state-qualifying and final natural resources speech at the Nebraska State Fair. She discussed the importance of predator control in public safety, wildlife well-being and livestock security throughout Nebraska.
FFA members also operate a small petting zoo at Milford Fun Days each year and assist at the Seward County barnyard during the summer.
Despite all the success and involvement, the chapter has struggled since COVID-19 hit in 2020. Competitions were halted, activities were canceled, and we struggled to keep our participation and enthusiasm up. Finally, after two years, the chapter is returning to normal and we are so excited to see where the year takes us - whether it be state, nationals or just our end-of-the-year banquet.
We hope our members had a great time representing Milford and Nebraska at the national convention this year, and we hope they enjoy the endless adventures that FFA has to offer.