A seed of kindness planted by a Nebraska 4-H group has grown into a giving tree of phenomenal proportions that is still bearing fruit.
Right after the horrible flooding last year, the Lively Livestock 4-H Chapter of Benedict, Nebraska, decided that they needed to do something to help those suffering in the aftermath. Members of the chapter had seen images on the news of Nebraska National Guard helicopters dropping large round bales to cattle stranded by floodwaters.
Quickly taking action, the 4-H’ers launched their donation drive to provide items to the cattle owners whom they had seen on television, the Wolfe Ranch family near Richland, Nebraska.
On March 21, 2019, the group began to spread the word that donations could be dropped off at Orscheln Farm and Ranch Store in York, Nebraska. Immediately, local people began to answer the call. In fact, so many people brought so much stuff that Nutrition Services in York was added as an additional drop-off spot.
“It was very special to be a part of something that was all about putting others first,” said Addison Cotton, Lively Livestock member. “It amazes me how generous people were. Our club had no idea how much the public would respond with donations. It is something I will never forget.”
The ranchers needed hay and feed the most, so that was the main item on the list for the Lively Livestock squad. Their prayers were answered in a big way when Scott and Birgie Niemann of York donated $5,000 for a semi-load of hay.
They also found out that the area hit by the flood was desperate for veterinarian supplies. Equal to the task, the group filled a small trailer with vet supplies.
By Saturday, Orscheln’s had people calling from all over to donate. They said they had calls from people in South Dakota and Colorado giving their credit card information and permission to use the cards to buy whatever was needed.
Drop-offs ended Saturday and the group loaded up to take everything to the Wolfe Ranch. The Niemanns and the Benedict United Methodist Church women made food for the group to take with them.
On Sunday, March 24, a convoy of 15 vehicles full of 4-H’ers, family members and supplies was escorted by the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department to the highway leading to Richland. What would have normally been a one-hour trip turned into a three-hour haul due to the flooding.
Unable to actually reach the Wolfe Ranch, which was still isolated by floodwater, the Lively Livestock members and others unloaded all of the supplies at the Schuyler Cooperative Association in Richland, where it would be stored until the ranch was accessible.
Drew and Kristi Wolfe joined in the unloading and shared stories and photos of the day of the flood. Also on scene was a trailer of supplies donated by people in Kansas. Dean Heise, manager of Midway Co-op’s Golden Feeds feed mill in Osborne, Kansas, had donated the use of his route truck to deliver the trailer.
“The Sunflower 4-H group had so many items donated that they didn’t know how they were going to deliver everything,” said Dina Heise, Dean’s wife. “The outpouring extended to the Belleville [Kansas] FFA; they asked if he could pick up their stuff along with our donation.”
Back in the saddle again
But that wasn’t the end of the 4-H members’ mission — it was only the beginning. People continued to contact the chapter and send donations. So, the club decided to continue to help and focus on other families in need.
Amy Pohl, mother of two members of the Lively Livestock 4-H chapter, contacted “Nebraska Strong Flood Relief” to find out who else they could help. She was, in turn, contacted by Lorie Knigge, who knew of two other families in dire straits. One was more desperate than the other, so the 4-H crew went into action on their behalf.
The family, which became known as the Crosley Girls, lived in Verdel, Nebraska. Their cow-calf operation had been hit hard by the flood. Honoring their “Hands to Larger Service” pledge, the dedicated youth began the process of getting needed items for the Crosley Girls.
“I love meeting new people, and it was so heartwarming to bring smiles to the families’ faces after such hardship,” said Atleigh Hirschfeld, Lively Livestock member. “They were so grateful for all of our help and donations of supplies.”
Tyler Dickenson, co-founder of NSFR, donated his group’s hauling services to get things where they were needed. Even the smallest 4-H’ers helped load and unload the trucks and trailers. With donated funds, the 4-H Club purchased everything the Crosley ranch needed from Tractor Supply and Orscheln.
“It was hard work but so worth it,” Lively Livestock member Chase Cotton said of their repair tasks, which ranged from painting to putting up fence. “I will never forget how grateful the flood victims were.”
Assistance continued to pour in from everywhere.
The Missouri Valley Wrench Club, which was in York for a tool show on April 13, donated almost $1,200.
Sherry Suter from Thayne, Wyoming shipped a large box full of homemade quilts and blankets to Benedict.
Jeremy Crauthers and a group of boys from a Christian high school in San Marco, Texas, arrived in the area looking to help. They were immediately enlisted.
While gathering items, the 4-H bunch learned of a shipment of hay was available in Hutchinson, Kansas courtesy of Lee Campbell. Unfortunately, there was no way to get it. So, Jeremy’s father, Chad Crauthers, drove up from Texas, picked up the hay and brought it to Nebraska.
“The connections made and friendships formed was overwhelming,” Pohl said.
Later that month, Brenda Rider, a York County native currently residing in Montana, mobilized her Silver Spurs 4-H Club. The group held a bake sale and a tack sale to raise funds for the relief effort.
On Memorial Day weekend, the Montana 4-H’ers came to Verdel with new tack and saddles to replenish the ones the Crosley Girls had lost in the flood. Also making a call was Aaron Campbell, son of Lee, who lives in Nebraska and owns Plains Equipment Company in Lincoln. He delivered a zero-turn riding lawnmower to their ranch May 4.
Former York Extension agent Eileen Krumbach and her husband, Jim, donated dozens of cattle panels later that month.
In June, Crauthers and his Texas crew came back for another week.
In July, the Lively Livestock crew went back to the Wolfe Ranch. Now that the floodwater had receded, it was time for cleaning up. They spent the day fixing fences. A couple of the 4-H’ers helped clip the Wolfe children’s cattle and get them ready for competition at the fair. They even bought the kids a new set of grooming shears. The Chances “R” restaurant of York and Hannah Raudsepp of the Honest Beef Company donated food for the cleaning crews.
On this trip, the helpers got to see the extent of the flood damage to Wolfe Ranch. Wende Settles, the sister of Drew Wolfe, took the group out to a 260-acre field that should have been hip-deep in silage corn. Instead it was covered in feet of sand. She showed how the flood had altered the course of the Platte River. It now runs through the center of that field.
Third time is a charm
In August, the 4-H’ers heard from Knigge again. She asked if they would like to help another family. These unfortunates had lost their homes. Willard and Dennis Ruzicka, their son, Anthony, and Willard’s sister, Alvira, had all lived on a fifth-generation ranch near Pishelville, Nebraska in Knox County.
The flood had ripped apart both of the houses on the ranch. While the family was conducting repairs to the homes, they were without the necessities of a household. So, the 4-H’ers organized a “kitchen shower.”
“It was a very hard thing to see,” Creighton Hirschfeld said. “But it was very humbling to be able to help out.”
The group sold corn to help raise funds and donations were dropped off at Mid America Vision Center in York. Mattie Pohl handmade a table runner. Other members brought jars of homemade jams and jellies. They delivered the items in mid-August. The family was overwhelmed with the support. Willard thanked every member of the group with a hug.
“I thought that helping the victims was the right thing to do since we were so fortunate to not be directly affected by the flood here,” said Thomas Harrington-Newton, Lively Livestock member. “It was our obligation to aid those in need.”
Later that month, the group, along with the young men from Texas, gathered with the Crosley Girls at their ranch and brought the Ruzicka family along to share food and fellowship. The Benedict Methodist Church women again provided food for the occasion.
While they were there, they decided to put in a new outdoor horse arena for the Crosley Girls. The material for the new arena had been paid for by the 4-H’ers and the Texas boys. Anthony Ruzicka stayed and used his tractor to help install the fencing.
“It was really devastating to see all the damage, but so humbling to know that we could help out in some sort of way,” Mattie Pohl said. “We have made new friendships that will last forever.”
Through all of the adventures of the Lively Livestock chapter that year, Mattie Pohl had been documenting everything. She gathered all of the photos and newspaper clippings into a large binder. She left plenty of room for expansion though, as the tale is still being told.
“They are still rebuilding their lives,” Pohl said. “The Crosleys are still displaced.”
Donations are still coming in. At Christmas, the group gave a $2,500 cashier check to the Crosleys to take care of basic needs.
“We plan to go back and do more,” Pohl said. “There is so much more to do.”
