Nebraska aerial agricultural photos get an update

The aerial photography program in Nebraska is getting an update this summer as the U.S. Department of Agriculture collects images from above..

The project, part of the National Agriculture Imagery Program (NAIP), monitors changes in forestland, cropland, water bodies and urbanization.

It also helps understand impacts of natural disasters. It enables agencies to estimate financial resources needed for producers as well as human capital resources for delivering disaster assistance programs.

Nebraska’s aerial images are being acquired between July 1 and Sept. 1, as weather and contractor availability allow.

The digital ortho photography available to governmental agencies and the public within a year of taking photos. Orthorectified imagery removes the effects of tilt and terrain to create a constant scale where features are shown in their true positions.

USDA is acquiring images over Nebraska and other places for a number of projects, including the ag image program. There’s the National Resources Inventory (NRI), and the U.S. Geological Survey’s 3D Elevation Program (3DEP). The U.S. Forest Service uses it to manage forest inventory, while the Census Bureau might use it to “geo-locate” housing units, a spokeswoman said.

When collecting images for the National Agriculture Imagery Program, the plane is typically flown with long north-south flight paths in large blocks. They usually fly in 100- to 200-mile spans, according to USDA. The aircraft fly in a grid pattern over project areas to make a consistent data layer.

A plane began collecting aerial imagery of Nebraska farms in summer 2020. In addition to using images collected during the growing seasons by USDA’s Farm Service Agency for crop disaster measurements, it allows agencies to estimate financial resources needed for producers when delivering disaster assistance programs.

The imagery is collected every two to three years. All planned and in-progress collections are published in a public online map service at http://fedmap.seasketch.org/.

USDA has been collecting airborne imagery since the mid-1930s. The National Agriculture Imagery Program has been in place since 2002.

The data is made available to the public by NRCS in the USDA Geospatial Data Gateway at https://datagateway.nrcs.usda.gov/ and by the USGS at NationalMap.gov.

