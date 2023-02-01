New FFA chapter at Bancroft-Rosalie experiences it all

Our new, growing FFA chapter at Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools in Cuming County, Nebraska started out strong in the second year by doubling our memberships. We have students from Cuming County, as well as from Thurston County and Burt County.
FFA adviser Amy Soll notes that we just established our FFA chapter last year. How our chapter got started is a bit of a story, but in short, we wanted one here so we started one.
In September, we had one student, Gracie Slaughter, showing beef and sheep at the Nebraska State Fair for FFA. This October, seven of our members – Derek Osten, Lorelei Martin, Gabby Gatzemeyer, Gracie Slaughter, Leah Clark, Aaliyah Soll and Natalie Bonneau – participated in the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
As a whole, FFA members here at B.R. outdid themselves by contributing almost 200 volunteer hours in August and September. They have more hours planned toward the end of the year.
Our agriscience class consists of students Cora Cooney, Aaliyah Soll, Heather Marr, Lorelei Martin, Derek Osten, Layla Saunsoci, Koyo Sone and Daytona Sparks. Students experienced everything from dairy judging to land judging, the FFA Creed, public speaking, livestock judging, and agriscience fair projects. These students will also be taking on the challenge of poultry judging.
The plant science-agronomy class has been learning all aspects of plant growth. We focused on local crops, soils, insects, plant and weed identification. We are currently exploring nutrients and fertilizers. Then, they will dive into learning about diseases and propagation. The students include Talan Cline, Baxter Beutler, Natalie Bonneau, Gracie Slaughter, Leah Clark, Andrea Howe, Owen VanKirk, and Alysia Hunter. Many of them competed in land judging as a class and will compete in the agronomy Career Development Event (CDE) as well as other competitions.
A few animal science and animal health students are taking on livestock judging (including dairy, beef, hogs, sheep and goats) at the end of January at Northeast Community College. Others will be showcasing their knowledge in meat judging. Class members include Ayden Gott, Ayden Dolezal, Hunter Carpenter, Ross Tremayne, Keith WhiteEyes, Ava Nelson, Jordyn Siebrandt, Avin Dean, Alysia Hunter, Owen VanKirk, Gabby Gatzemeyer and Belle Warner. Not only have these students learned about the basics of livestock, but also the wholesale and retail cuts of meat. Their next challenge is taking on health topics, which leads up to competitions in the vet science CDE.
Our capstone class, agribusiness, has five students: Baxter Beutler, Jackson Cooney, John Bowers, Michael Cooney and Payton Nolting. They have been bogged down in the paperwork of agribusiness for the first semester learning all about income statements, budgets, balance sheets, business structures – you name it. They have been very creative with business ideas and impressive with the creation of spreadsheet calculators. These students will compete in the farm and ranch business management CDE at the state convention.
As you can see, students from all classes will be competing in various events during CDE competitions at the district and state level. Three students have already qualified: Ava Nelson, Jordyn Siebrandt and Avin Dean, who will compete in ag demonstration. Their topic involves different applications and patterns of sprayer nozzles. Other groups of students are spending time outside of ag classes to work on ag mechanics and technology and welding contests.
Our goal is to really boost students in their career and hobby interests and also to push many students out of their normal comfort zone to compete in events for the experience.