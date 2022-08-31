New Platte FFA advisor brings enthusiasm into agriculture planning

Increasing awareness of agriculture and having her school partner with area farmers is a big priority for a new FFA advisor in Platte County, Nebraska.

Ag educator and FFA advisor Kaydie Brandl wants to use the drones Lakeview Community Schools purchased in previous years to work with farmers scouting crops.

Lakeview has one of the largest programs in the state that has one ag educator. Brandl, who grew up in nearby Humphrey and was a Platte County FFA member, is excited to be back in Platte County and use her connections for students.

“I want to get ag tours for students and get students into the community and I want to learn as much as my students learn, too,” she said.

Brandl said she always wanted to come back home to Platte County. She previously taught FFA in Valley Falls, Kansas north of Topeka.

There are 120 FFA members, and Brandl is eager to see that number increase. She credits a very strong alumni chapter to the parents and alumni who work really hard to help grow their FFA program.

“I want to give a shout out to them for all they do,” she said.

A total 15 Lakeview students got their state degree in April at the state convention. Other students will get their American degrees this fall at the national convention. One student qualified for nationals, being one of the top in proficiency through his supervised agricultural experience (SAE).

The Lakeview FFA chapter was rated one of the premier chapters in the state, thanks to hard work from students and Brandl’s predecessors, she said. In early August, Lakeview was being judged for a national chapter award.

Brandl has been helping judge other chapters on the national level. She spends 15 hours of her time each year to judge in that capacity, and says she really likes to “give back.”

This will be the second year that Lakeview has had new school additions. The school has an animal lab, a greenhouse and a chicken coop. They also have several innovative tech tools, including an aquaponics system, floral coolers for floral design, and grow towers where they grow plants using hydroponically.

With a zest for being back in Nebraska and teaching agriculture, Brandl said: “The more I share my story, the more that people can help and support my students.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.