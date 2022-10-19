Next generation looks up to Bertrand FFA

The BerMis FFA Chapter in Bertrand, Nebraska was established in 2015 when Bertrand Community School and Loomis Public School co-founded the chapter.
Our chapter currently has 42 members.
The members of the chapter believe that students enjoy the social aspect of FFA as well as learning new life lessons.
“What I enjoy about FFA is all of the different leadership skills I get to learn because as you get older, the younger generation looks up to you,” said Jersie Hermanson.
Other members enjoy the limitless opportunities this organization offers. It has been heard by many that the students speak about what they want to be when they grow up but many don't realize it is actually ag related.
Other members have heard kids say they want to be a veterinarian or a nutritionist in feedlots. One member wants to be a veterinarian ultrasound tech, while Loomis member Riggin Ludeke would like to be a welder in his future days.
Our officers have set some goals for this school year. One goal is to apply for a national chapter award in the spring. The national chapter award is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.
Our officer team is currently planning out our year to include community service events, fundraisers and many competitions for our members to compete in. One of our annual events is the livestock judging contest we host in October at the Cross Diamond Cattle Company sale facility. We invite schools from all over the state to come judge animals, such as hogs, feedlot cattle, goats, sheep, and breeding cattle.
Other fall activities included the State Fair, the Farmer Feed, a district Career Development Event, range judging, assisting with the Bertrand Craft Show, National FFA Convention, caroling at the nursing home and around town, and our annual food sales.
A new experience for some of our members this year will be competing in a National Career Development Event. The team of Johanna Ford, Drake Hermanson, Lane Schoff, and Leah Schutz will be competing in the Environmental and Natural Resources CDE. They will compete online prior to convention and in person at the National FFA Convention in October.
Our chapter also has our very first American degree recipient this year. Samantha Schemper has been rewarded this incredible honor for all her hard work and dedication. She will be given this degree in October at the 95th National FFA Convention.
Hands-on learning is an important facet of the agricultural education model. While we strive for both schools to have a greenhouse one day, only one school has a greenhouse and both have several grow towers currently. We have been asked to try and grow vegetables and lettuce for the lunch program.
Classes in both schools are experimenting with different types of vegetables and lettuce to see which ones produce the best. The greenhouse one will be a little tricky because of the lack of pollinators. Loomis also has a flowering plant sale each spring and we will also be selling mums this week. The money from this sale goes into a scholarship fund for graduating FFA members.
The BerMis FFA Chapter currently has two advisors. Mrs. Samantha Lavene, teaches agricultural education at both schools, and has been the advisor since 2015 when the chapter started. She is from Bird City High School in Kansas and grew up on a farm that raised cattle and grew wheat. She was a member of the Cheylin FFA Chapter.
Mrs. Sara Scholz, teaches science and one class of ag at Bertrand, and has been an advisor since 2017. She grew up on a farm and feedlot in eastern Nebraska and was a member of the Logan View FFA Chapter during high school.