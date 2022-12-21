Numerous ag careers open up for Gering FFA members

Nine Gering FFA chapter members recently attended the Pathways 2 Careers (P2C) conference in Kearney, Nebraska, which helps students connect their interests to their future career paths.
Industry partners representing each of the AFNR (Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources) pathways were at the conference, and students chose which sessions to attend based on their career interests.
During the conference, many sessions provided new avenues for our chapter members to learn about from a wide variety of sessions including: food production, ag business, teach ag, veterinary, animal nutrition and many more.
Gering FFA member Trace Leetch attended some of the agribusiness sessions, and said, “I really enjoyed my time at P2C, it was refreshing to see so many people interested in ag. I enjoyed being in the ag business sessions. I found commodity trading and financial information really interesting.”
Another Gering FFA member, Katelyn Shimic said, “I had a great time at the Pathways to Careers conference in Kearney. I learned about many different careers in the ag industry. I met many people from across the state and was able to network with them at the workshops we attended throughout the day. The animal science and agribusiness workshop was my favorite. I learned about new technology advancements and how to start a farm and be successful at it. I also learned of the need for ag teachers and attended the teach ag workshop.”
Members who attended from Gering FFA are looking forward to exploring their choices from the numerous career pathways, which they learned about. We can apply what we learned from this conference to share this information with others, to share details about the many ag careers to help get more people involved in the ag industry. All in all, attending this conference was very beneficial to our chapter, in opening up so many possible opportunities.
Not only did the sessions provide some great information, but the speakers incorporated fun, hands-on activities to get us involved. FFA chapters from all over Nebraska came to the PC2 conference and got to experience the great benefits, like we did.