Ogallala FFA’s school-based heifer business provides hands-on opportunity

We are a relatively new chapter, established in 2016. Despite only being seven years old, we have made great strides in many aspects, like starting our own business and giving back to our community.
In the last year, there have been many changes to our chapter, such as getting a new adviser, Miss Lydia Vinton.
Starting off our school year, we have had a few competitions, such as range and livestock judging. In range judging, we had one competing team which placed fifth overall at district. In livestock judging, we placed ninth as a team at district.
Next on the list – the LDEs and CDEs (leadership development events and career development events). Last year we had roughly 30 kids make it to state in vet science, natural resources, meat judging, extemporaneous speaking, and the list goes on.
We took 25 students to Husker Harvest Days, which was a great experience, especially for the new members. We also sent nine students to the National FFA convention in Indianapolis this fall.
People are also reading…
When we are not busy with competitions, we have plenty of other activities that keep our chapter busy. Our members are able to have hands-on experience in many aspects of agriculture such as marketing, range management, and livestock production due to our school-based business.
Last year, our FFA chapter started a heifer development business that is owned and operated by students. Each year we start off buying a group of heifers in early springtime. Then we breed them with artificial insemination, keep them through the summer, preg check them, and let them grow. We are currently not capable of calving, so they are sold in winter. This year we have 10 head we will be selling in December.
The FFA chapter leases some pasture ground from our welding teacher for the heifers. They are checked by students and members during certain class periods and after school. The goal is to make enough money to continue this business for the upcoming years.
Ogallala FFA has been blessed with a fantastic community. They help our chapter through donations and fundraisers throughout the year. In an effort to give back to these caring people, we held our Feed a Farmer event. We handed out hot meals to farmers who were harvesting at the time. In total, we fed 103 people, then donated as much as we could to others working in the ag industry in Ogallala.
We are still wanting to give back more and look forward to future community service events!
We are very fortunate to be in such a supportive community. Our chapter has many talented members who are very active in FFA. This year has gone by fast, and we have lots more planned for the year ahead.