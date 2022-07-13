Opportunities numerous for Webster County 4-Hers this summer

Leading from the heart, Webster County Extension folks in Nebraska want to make sure all 4-Hers have lots of choices for fun and learning this summer.

“Webster County is well known for its beef/cattle projects and animals, but also this summer we’ve amped up our summer workshops to allow youth who may not have had as much experience with static exhibits to be able to show those at the county fair,” said Beth Janning, Webster County 4-H educator in Red Cloud, Nebraska.

They recently held a resin workshop where 4-Hers could use resin to make a keychain, jewelry or coasters. Leaders help get started with a mold and the 4-Hers take it from there. A two-in-one workshop was a big treat in late June, when 4-Hers worked on embroidery and also created a bowl made of candy.

Special to the fair; Webster County got some help from Adams County in creating a memorable, heartfelt Quilt of Valor for veterans. It will be exhibited at the county fair, and they hope it will be selected for the state fair.

“We have several veterans who didn’t see war in action, but they were overseas in different places. Some say they don’t deserve it, but we told them, ‘yes, you do deserve it and you served,’” Janning said.

There are just over 200 kids in the Webster County 4-H program, which has long history. Parents share stories of the time when they were 4-Hers.

The highlight of summer has always been the Webster County Fair and Rodeo. The rodeo runs July 21-23, but 4-H activities kick off with the horse show July 16.

They recently held a multi-county day camp with 17 Webster County youth participating at Crystal Lake near Eir, Nebraska. They were able to meet kids from other counties and get the feel of a day camp.

Janning has been the extension agent in Webster County since 2018 but has worked in other capacities in extension since 2008. She grew up on a dairy farm with pigs, row crops and alfalfa in northeastern Nebraska’s Boone County.

“I was blessed to be active on our farm, and in 4-H doing static exhibits. I was also in FFA. I spent a lot of time milking cows,” Janning said.

Their 150 year old farm has transitioned from Janning’s grandpa and dad to her brother, who now has beef cattle, corn and soybeans.

She has learned to appreciate everything that 4-H offers children.

“The best part is watching when the kids figure out what they truly love. Their eyes light up with excitement about a static exhibit or their livestock,” Janning said. “They’re proud of it, and they want to share it with you and others. Nothing can replace that.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.