Otoe County 4-H thrives with livestock program

It’s an exciting time of the year for Otoe County; gearing up for its fair July 28-31 in Syracuse, Nebraska.

Livestock and livestock judging are always a big draw, and hundreds of kids already began preparing for the fair when they participated recently in the Premier Animal Science Event (PASE) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, judging poultry and livestock June 22-23. PASE consisted of 40 participating Nebraska counties, 477 individual youth entries in five livestock educational contests. Here’s how Otoe County placed:

The Senior Livestock Skill-a-thon team of Kyle Cavanaugh, Kaden Knake, Emily Van Meter and Jacob Wood placed fifth. The Intermediate Livestock Skill-a-thon Team of Karson Brooks, Ryan Damme, and Aiden Velazco placed seventh. During this contest, youth compete as a team, visiting six stations like breeding animal evaluation, breeds and equipment, feeds and feeding, market evaluation, meats, and quality assurance.

The Poultry Judging team of Emily Van Meter, Lydia Van Meter, and Jacob wood placed ninth. The contest consisted of a class of Past Production hens with reasons, an Egg candling class, an Egg Exterior and an Interior Egg class, identification of chicken parts and carcass grading.

The Intermediate Livestock Quiz Bowl team of Lydia Van Meter, Diego Velazco, Madeline Wood, and Sydney Wood finished third.

During the Livestock Judging, teams judged 10 classes of livestock and gave three or four sets of reasons based on age division. The Intermediate Livestock Judging team of Lydia Van Meter, Diego Velazco, and Sydney wood placed fourth as a team in Beef. The Intermediate team of Aiden Velazco, Diego Velazco, and Sydney Wood placed fourth in Swine.

The Intermediate team of Lydia Van Meter, Diego Velazco and Sydney Wood placed sixth in Reasons. The Intermediate team of Aiden Velazco, Diego Velazco and Sydney Wood placed fifth Overall as a team.

Intermediate Diego Velazco was recognized as an individual for placing second in Cattle, eighth in Reasons, and seventh Overall.

“We have a very strong livestock county and a very large swine show,” said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H extension assistant.

Last year, the county introduced the purebred breeding program with pigs. It also offers a pretty large poultry program and is on the rise with the sheep program.

Otoe has a very active home environment group, and their painting classes are popular. The 4-Hers also have increased interest in outdoor sports, BB guns and air rifles, as well as wildlife conservation interests, Steinhoff said.

Many kids have also been signing up for foods and nutrition classes, gardening, horticulture and floraculture, hobbies that grew in popularity when COVID peaked.

After a tragic accident last summer involving a 4-H parent, club members wanted to do something to recognize the accident and to expedite immediate medical needs in case of an accident. The Barn Bums 4-H club received a grant to purchase a portable defibrillator machine and to learn CPR as well as how to use a fire extinguisher.

The accident happened when the 4-H parent was walking his breeding heifer and suddenly a vehicle emitted a loud popping sound. The animal got spooked, bucked and kicked, and the parent who continued hanging onto the cow, lost his balance and fell face-first on the concrete. He suffered brain swelling and had several surgeries, Steinhoff said. They hope he’ll be able to speak again without assistance, and he’s having physical therapy so he can walk again.

“It’s had a major impact on his family and our community,” Steinhoff said.

The 4-H members have been fundraising and grant-writing. The grant covers the $35 training fee, the machine and pads and equipment to go with it. The grant will cover costs for a large number of kids and 4-H parents who want to go through the training.

The Silver Creek 4-H club has taken on a rewarding challenge to help in the battle against food insecurity. They got a grant to purchase plants and grow them in 4-H gardens this year, and received the Governor’s Ag Excellence award this spring for these efforts. 4-Hers selected tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, eggplants; vegetables that will go further and produce more fruit and vegetables than some of the typical plants, and are easier for the kids to grow. They will donate the food they grow to local food pantries through this fall. The 4-Hers will document the amount of food, and prizes will be awarded for milestones. The goal is to donate 1,000 pounds of fresh vegetables this fall.

“They’re going beyond community service,” Steinhoff said.

After being a 4-Her herself while growing up, now Steinhoff is thrilled that she gets to be a 4-Her all her life and help the kids earn their smiles.

