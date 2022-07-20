Over 100 years of fun, learning in Red Willow 4-H

There’s plenty of excitement before, during and after the Red Willow County Fair in McCook, Nebraska.

Just before the fair run July 19-24, kids had the chance to compete in shooting sports contests, including archery. They can trap shoot with shotguns after the fair.

What’s unique about Red Willow’s 4-H program is that when they judge the static 4-H exhibits, they hold interviews so the 4-Her has a chance to talk to the judge while they’re at the exhibit.

“We have that for all of our exhibits in our exhibit hall, and I think that gives kids an opportunity to talk and gives them confidence in speaking to other people. It’s good for them to sit at the table and talk about their project to the judges,” 4-H assistant Donna Kircher said.

Now in her 28th year at the extension office, what Kircher enjoys most is doing workshops with the kids and seeing the projects come in at fair time.

“I enjoy the fair because that’s the finale. It’s a lot of work but that’s what we’ve been working toward,” Kircher said.

There are 270 4-Hers in Red Willow’s program. A big source of support are the 60 adults in leadership roles.

Camps and tours have been a highlight of this summer so far.

Members toured Trenton Agri Products, which produces ethanol and other products made of distillers grains and corn oil. They also visited NA Timmerman Feedlot in Indianola, then went to Coppermill Steakhouse in McCook and talked to Adam Siegfried about beef and ways they incorporate it in the restaurant on the menu.

Kids were intrigued by the feedlot, and enjoyed seeing the cattle, Kircher said.

There was also the Clover Kids camp for kids ages 5-7 held in conjunction with Hitchcock County. One project they included was “creating a space” with metal magnet board. Another was going to Woodland Safari to learn about trees.

Another camp for 8-12 year olds followed the same curriculum called Project Learning Tree.

Red Willow’s 4-H club history goes back 100 years. The county has eight solid 4-H clubs with the oldest, Driftwood Feeders, celebrating their 100th last year.

A horse, Bit & Spur, starts meeting in January on every Tuesday night in the indoor Kiplinger Arena, where they enjoy riding all winter. Other 4-H clubs in Red Willow County are 20 years old.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.