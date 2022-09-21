Patience, hard work helps Chadron FFA shine

This summer, the Chadron, Nebraska FFA chapter was inducted into the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

For nearly a half century, Ak-Sar-Ben based in Omaha, honored individuals and groups for performing unselfish, neighborly deeds without compensation or personal gains. The program ended a few years ago, but it's still very much alive and well in Dawes County.

“We were awarded a place in the Dawes County Agriculture Hall of Fame for having made Dawes County a better place to live. A leader in agriculture, a frontier leader, changing the quality of life by being a good neighbor,” FFA adviser Maribeth Moore said.

Jon Cogdill is co-adviser with Moore.

“This is an honor for the community to recognize our contribution and to be so supportive,” Moore said.

The Chadron FFA chapter is working to bring back the haunted house that was put on hold due to COVID.

“In 2017, the chapter organized and put on a haunted house for the community and was hugely popular and very successful,” Moore said.

The chapter has been active for nine years.

The resurgence of Chadron FFA has been like a polished jewel. The chapter has earned a spot for the third time in nine years (since the chapter was revived from the 1960s) to compete at the national FFA convention. The first time was in dairy, second was ag business management and this year will be in agriculture technology and mechanics.

Approximately 40% of their students are females, and half do not reside on a farm or ranch. The chapter averages 40-50 members. The family sibling connection is strong. Last year, 11 pairs of siblings participated.

Jon Cogdill (whose original teaching certification was as an industrial technology educator,) and Maribeth Moore (with specialties in biology and animal science) had extensive teaching experience and agreed to complete additional college courses to become certified agricultural teachers.

Both teachers come from an agricultural background.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.