Planning a garden

In December, you might not think much about your garden due to the colder temperatures and snow, which is falling as I write this article. However, this is a great time to start planning a new garden. You can figure out the best location and plan out what you are going to plant in it now while new plant ideas are flying in from all the garden catalogs.
Location
Location is key for your new garden, but you need to know what you are planning on planting prior to deciding the location. If you are looking for a new vegetable garden spot, select a location that has full sun or at least six to eight hours of full sunlight per day, the afternoon sun is best.
Also look for a location with level ground and good soil. If you are unsure of the nutrient values, pH, and amount of organic matter in your soil send in a soil sample to be analyzed prior to adding any amendments and planting. You can pick up the materials for completing a soil test at most Extension Offices.
Another thing to remember is to plant your garden near a water source. Your plants will need supplemental watering through the summer, having a nearby water source is much easier for management. Remember to avoid low areas or where water tends to pond in your landscape. Areas of poor drainage will constantly be a difficulty in your garden. If you have an area of poor drainage that you want to redo or plant into, you can choose landscape plants that are adapted to swampy or wet conditions. There are many to choose from and they will grow better there than those that prefer well-drained or dry soils.
What to Plant
When deciding what to plant in your vegetable garden, think about things that your family eats most of and what you have space for in the new garden location. You can look for new or different varieties of things your family enjoys. There are some really fun varieties out there, including more tomatoes than you can ever imagine.
If you are thinking about plants for a new landscape bed, you need to first determine the sunlight and moisture levels in the area then look at plants that will grow in those growing conditions. You also should consider the amount of management for the plants you desire. Some plants take a lot more care, with cleanup and deadheading, while others don’t take as much. Once you figure that out, look at the colors and flower types you prefer and plant those. Keep in mind full size of the plant when planning how many of each plant to purchase, don’t overcrowd the plants.
Starting from Seeds or Transplants
You can start your own plants from seeds indoors, or you can purchase transplants in April or May for direct planting. Starting from seed can be less expensive but take more time and will have some initial costs of lights, trays, and soil. Transplants are more expensive, but you can’t always find the varieties you prefer in the stores. Starting the seed yourself ensures that you can have specifically what you like best for tomatoes or peppers or others.
Transplants should be grown in temperatures between 70 and 75 degrees. Too cold or too warm can reduce the rate of germination or the plants may grow leggy or improperly. Seedlings need 12-16 hours of light per day. This light should be kept about 1 inch above the plants, as they grow, this light should be moved up with the seedlings. You can start your seedlings in many different containers, just be sure they are clean and have drainage.
If you have any further questions, please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner.