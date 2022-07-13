Rich in history, the Dawson County Fair is underway

A total 245 youth in Dawson County 4-H are having the time of their lives this summer with over 150 projects to accomplish.

There are livestock projects; family and consumer sciences such as baking and sewing; robotics; GPS; public speaking and many others. The fastest growing areas of interest are in the shooting sports, including BB gun, air rifle, small bore rifle and shotgun, said Mike Wolff, extension assistant with UNL’s Dawson County Extension in Lexington, Nebraska.

The Dawson County fair kicked off July 6 with shooting sports, and ends July 17 with a horse show. Helping the kids soar into the fair and beyond is the priority for Wolff.

“Some of the things that I enjoy about 4-H is helping youth with their rocket projects and being a shooting sports county coordinator and a coach,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we have a member who is representing Dawson County and Nebraska 4-H at the national shooting sports competition in Grand Island, Nebraska.”

Dawson County 4-H has a deep history. It started as Boys and Girls Clubs in the early 20th century and was later consolidated by the Smith-Lever Act in 1914. The first Dawson County club was formed in 1920 and was called the Boys and Girls Pig Club.

“They met twice a month for business sessions and studied problems of pig raising,” Wolff said.

Livestock judging was quickly becoming popular then, so after a two-month training, a team was selected to compete with other clubs at the Nebraska State Fair. That hard work was rewarded with a second place award and a demonstration team earned fourth place at the fair. Then, in the middle of November that year, the club closed with a public sale held at the sale pavilion.

The club was a success in getting youth interested in agriculture. One parent was quoted as saying, “Earl took no interest in the farm and talked continually of going to town. He hated pigs, however now he is a changed boy, since the pig club worked. He wants to go to an agriculture school.” That boy later made the judging team and as his parent put it, “The pig club made a different boy out of Earl.”

Also in Dawson’s history books, people near the Grandview Poultry Club didn’t believe in standard bred poultry. In April 1920 county agent Alvah Hecht spoke to a local teacher who decided to organize a poultry club with six members. They arranged two settings of eggs apiece and raised the chickens from them, Wolff said. Those were the only standard bred chickens in the community.

Two hot lunch clubs also started in Dawson’s 4-H early days, and from all these endeavors membership in 1921 increased to 300.

A couple of years ago, Dawson 4-H had signs made that relayed the happiness of being a 4-H family. Signs displayed on family property say “A Dawson 4-H family lives here.” Wolff says those signs are still available.

“I had enough of those signs made from several years of new enrollees,” he said.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her atamy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.