Riverside FFA goes all out to touch each member’s heart at Valentine’s Day

Riverside FFA in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, has had a great start to the 2022-2023 school year. This summer the chapter acquired an outdoor learning space in Boone County which they plan to use to grow crops, raise chickens and study as a native range area. The chapter received the Nebraska FFA Foundation and the Farm Credit Services grant to improve the area and are looking forward to the learning opportunities it will bring.
The chapter has competed in many FFA events this year, including range judging, livestock judging and LDEs (leadership development events). The 15 members in 11 LDE events qualified for the Nebraska State FFA Convention in March. The chapter is very proud of all their LDE speakers’ efforts and we’re all excited to see how they will do at the state convention.
During the National FFA Convention, three Riverside FFA members were awarded the prestigious American FFA degree Oct. 29.
The chapter is gearing up for CDEs (career development events), FFA Week, and the state convention this spring.
As part of FFA Week, on Feb. 19 the chapter will host a pancake feed in Cedar Rapids. They will be serving pancakes and sausage with all the fixings. This is an opportunity to engage with the community.
People are also reading…
During National Ag Week, they will host an ag literacy day to explain farm safety to their elementary students. They received the NIFA grant for this and were able to buy a virtual reality headset to teach farm safety.
In order to have all of these activities, the chapter has done a lot of fundraising to support themselves. Earlier this year, the chapter held a fundraiser through the Four Seasons Company. They were able to sell meats and cheeses, cookie dough, candy and fresh fruit. This fundraiser was very profitable for the chapter.
Another fundraiser they are doing in February is the Valentine’s Day fundraiser. This will include having a “Prison of Love” for the school. Another part of this fundraiser is the Valentine's Day gifts that people can purchase to give out. As a chapter, they make sure that every student receives a gift, so that all students feel special.
The chapter is thankful for all of the community support in their fundraising efforts.
All in all, the chapter has been very busy and successful. The Riverside FFA chapter hopes to finish out the spring semester the same way.