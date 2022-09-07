Rural, city kids come together to enjoy Seward FFA

Deep in the heart of Seward County, Nebraska, community, family and culture come together for Centennial High School students, and it doesn’t matter where kids are from.

Some live in a rural setting and others live in town. That’s important as the ag industry moves into the future, according to FFA advisor Holly Podliska.

“One thing cool about our chapter is we’re made of five very small rural communities that all come together,” she said. “It’s important to have people from different backgrounds; striving for the same goal.”

Centennial students have an exciting menu of projects that they’re working on this year in FFA.

There are the regular events and some contests. They put on a Farm Safety Day for elementary students in September. The effort always brings in community participation. The FFA chapter secures sponsors and the kids all get T-shirts to wear.

As autumn approaches, the FFA chapter hosts a fall harvest dinner. It includes a big auction and fundraiser for the chapter, while recognizing its members.

Also, in the fall, they’ll have a dairy evaluation contest and livestock judging. In the spring, which is their busiest time of the year, they have state contests and the state convention. Seward students also host a plant sale and a fruit sale fundraiser. They do ag-based speaking events and have leadership events throughout the year.

“There are always some unique things. Last year we did a big community service fundraiser and collected supplies for those impacted by fires out western Nebraska near Cambridge,” Podliska said.

They collected three semi loads and a stock trailer full of supplies, as well as monetary donations, partnering with FFA chapters in York, Heartland, and McCool Junction.

This year, Seward has an outdoor classroom, and one of the features is a big grain bin gazebo. They partnered to supply electricity and wifi to the gazebo, and local businesses pitched in.

“Each of the ag classes will have a different component to help with it,” Podliska said.

They’ll use a plasma table to cut a personalized Centennial Broncos logo on the backrests of outdoor benches.

Hailstorms halted the gazebo project, but after area houses have been repaired post-storm, the school will pour some concrete for the grain bin gazebo project.

“If classes want to go outside and read, that will be a change of scenery to go outside,” Podliska said.

At the state convention this past spring, several students received proficiency awards at the state level for their work on their SAE, which is a work experience outside the school doors. Some will receive American degrees this fall.

This is Podliska’s fourth year teaching ag and being the FFA adviser. She graduated from UNL in spring 2019 and started that next fall at Seward.

“I grew up on a farm, we had alfalfa and row crops, sheep, goats, I showed some pigs - kind of a little bit of everything,” she said. “I feel it’s helped me be more well-rounded and help students be more diverse.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.