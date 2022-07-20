Sandhills 4-H is robust with projects

In the scenic, remote Nebraska Sandhills, enthusiasm is large for 4-H with extensive community support to help kids become well-rounded, enjoy learning new projects and have summers to remember.

The Central Sandhills Area 4-H chapter covers four counties: Blaine, Grant, Thomas and Hooker, with the extension office based in the Thedford, Nebraska courthouse. There’s also a small satellite office in the Mullen courthouse basement.

There are 150 youth enrolled in 4-H across the four counties.

“My area is unique because we cover four counties and each county still holds their own fair. It is a lot of work at times. I have only been here a year but already have four years of fair experience under my belt,” said Shaniya Albertus, Central Sandhills Area extension educator.

The area has four separate counties, school districts, and 4-H councils. There’s one joint council made up of members from each county.

Sandhills 4-Hers are involved in a very wide variety of projects, such as animal projects with dogs, horses, beef, sheep and goats. They also have static projects such as home environment, photography, sewing and cooking. Kids can also participate in shooting sports and robotics clubs in some counties. A shooting sports club was recently added in Thomas County.

Also new is a return of the dog and swine programs, Albertus said. She credits the many volunteers with helping encourage youth to explore new projects.

County Fair Dates for each county is Monday through Saturday:

Thomas County Fair (CT)

All events are held at the Thomas County fairgrounds in Thedford.

• July 25- Style Revue

• July 26- Horse Show at 9 a.m.

• July 28- Small Animal Show at 8 a.m.

• July 27- Livestock Show at 9 a.m.

• July 28- Static Entries at 9 a.m.

Blaine County Fair (CT)

Official Blaine County Fair dates are Aug. 1-5. Static, livestock, and small animal are held at the Blaine County fairgrounds in Dunning.

• July 25- Style Revue / held with Thomas County

• July 26- Horse Show / Held with Thomas County

• Aug. 2- Static Entries

• Aug. 4- Livestock Show

• Aug. 4- Small Animal Show

Hooker County Fair (MT)

All events are held at the Hooker County fairgrounds in Mullen.

• July 13- Style Revue

• Aug. 1- Small Animal at 8 a.m.

• Aug. 2- Horse Show at 8 a.m.

• Aug. 4- Static Entries at 8 a.m.

• Aug. 5- Livestock Show at 8 a.m.

Grant County Fair (MT)

The style revue will be held at the Winters Building in Hyannis. All other events are held at the Grant County fairgrounds in Hyannis.

• Aug. 3- Style Revue at 2 p.m.

• Aug. 10- Small Animal at 4 p.m.

• Aug. 11- Horse Show at 8 a.m.

• Aug. 12- Static Entries at 9 a.m.

• Aug. 13- Livestock Show at 10 a.m.

Working with kids during workshops and helping them create and explore is gratifying for Albertus. She especially enjoys helping kids find their spark.

“I enjoy the communities of the Sandhills,” she said. “Our area holds strong community and family values, and we have many families that love to lend a helping hand and value what 4-H is teaching our youth.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her atamy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.