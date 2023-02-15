The Sandy Creek FFA chapter in Fairfield, Nebraska, is off to a great start this school year.
In October, 2020 graduate Jason Brockman received his American Degree at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, making him the first chapter member to receive an American Degree in several years. This was a very exciting achievement and something the chapter hopes to continue in the years to come.
The chapter is now preparing to kick off its annual steer project for the fourth consecutive year. The school will purchase three steers from a local beef producer that the chapter will care for and manage until they are market-weight. They will then be harvested, and all the ground beef and roasts will go back to the school lunch program where it will provide meals of homegrown beef for students and staff.
This is done in partnership with the school’s Beef Booster program, which promotes the Beef in Schools program. The prime cuts are sold by the FFA to the community as a fundraiser for the chapter.
The animals will be kept on school property in facilities that were built by the chapter in previous years. This makes the animals easily accessible to the students throughout the project.
This project allows students the opportunity to connect with local agricultural producers, along with managing the financial aspects of the project. Students administer vaccinations, calculate feed rations, manage daily gain, and create schedules to ensure the animals are cared for. The students are also in charge of advertising and distributing the prime cuts to the community during the fundraiser.
This project has been a tremendous addition to the FFA program and the agriculture education program at Sandy Creek. It provides learning opportunities within many agricultural pathways, builds community relationships, promotes agriculture education within the school, and gives students experiences they may not otherwise have.
They hope to grow this project in the future by increasing the number of steers that are purchased for the project and continue it for many years to come.