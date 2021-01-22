 Skip to main content
Scholarships available for female ag students

Scholarships available for female ag students

Two scholarships of $1,500 are available for women in agriculture.

The Foundation for Agricultural Education and Development and Women Involved in Farm Economics are offering the Marilyn Spiker/Sheila Massey Memorial scholarship.

The student must be a woman enrolling in an agricultural related field such as agronomy, agricultural economics, agricultural engineering, veterinary medicine or extension education.

Students should be first or second-year college students.

Special consideration will be given to an applicant, who is a member or relative of a member of FAED or WIFE, provided her grades and qualifications equal or exceed those of other applicants.

Application must be submitted to the state WIFE organization by March 1, along with the two letters of recommendation. A current photo is also required.

For more information and a scholarship form go to https://www.nationalwife.org/faed.

