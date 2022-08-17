See what’s next for Kearney County 4-H

The Kearney and Franklin county fairs may be over, but the fair is just a small part of the job for the county extension educators. As soon as the fair wrapped up, the focus changed to 4-H programming in the schools.

Youth development director Rhonda Herrick is busy with field days on Animals Inside & Out, which teaches young people about animal science and where their food comes from.

Herrick works with Kearney County Extension, based in Minden, Nebraska. She also covers the Franklin County 4-H program and is superintendent of heritage and citizenship at the Nebraska State Fair.

Youth science field days are held for high school sophomores in south central and west central Nebraska. They give them an opportunity to explore science careers and learn about science, agriculture, natural resources, education and human sciences through applied research.

Kearney County has 208 youth enrolled in 4-H. Franklin County has enrollment of 127. 4-H offers over 150 projects for the kids in both counties, ranging from robotics, livestock and rockets to home environment and wildlife.

They offer Kidz Kollege in the summer. The program typically has 30 youth participating in a range of workshops to learn new skills. Autumn is expected to be a busy season with the scheduling of farm safety days.

Kearney’s 4-H history runs deep, and “it has been around forever,” as Herrick put it.

Volunteers have always been a critical part of the program’s success.

“Our county 4-H programs are very fortunate to have the volunteers that we do, and we’re also very lucky to have the office staff in both counties. Kim Randall and Shelly Gibbins have been with our extension office for a combined 62 years,” said Herrick, who has been with Kearney/Franklin Nebraska Extension for 33 years herself.

As the Kearney County Fair was wrapping up, she reminisced that this year was her 66th fair. As a child, Herrick was a 4-Her in Otoe County showing cattle and pigs. Growing up near Dunbar, Nebraska, she was a member of the Better Beef Producers and the Happy Homemakers.

“We have amazing 4-Hers and families. I am very blessed to work with the people that I do,” she said. “After 33 years and all the experiences I have had, the wonderful people is what stands out the most to me.”

The Kearney County Fair was held July 27-August 1st. The Franklin County Fair was July 6-10.

The 4-Hers thoroughly enjoy being around each other and seeing the completion of their hard work on projects.

“It is a special time in the summer to get together,” Herrick said. “It enables them to showcase what they’ve done and be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.