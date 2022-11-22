Spectacular life lessons learned from Loup County FFA

Loup County FFA is enjoying being back in action for this new school year.
Loup County FFA is located in the small town of Taylor, Nebraska, which is the only town in Loup County. The agricultural education department at our school includes a shop with a woodworking, welding and mechanics area, and a classroom with a grow tower for vegetables. We also use field trips and local land to gain hands-on experience and knowledge.
Our chapter has really been working hard these first few months to get a good start to the year. This year we have 24 high school members and four junior high members who are enjoying the FFA environment. The chapter adviser is Tanner Dunbar, who has been working hard to get us prepared for our upcoming events. He’s been teaching at Loup County for eight years and we are super lucky to have him as our advisor.
Loup County FFA started off the new school year with our biannual highway trash pickup and corn-hole tournament. Garrett Keith and Emmett Sortum were the winners. Next, we had one of our favorite competitions, range judging. We attended three range judging events, which included state and area competition. The first range judging was in Sargent, and Emmett Sortum in the junior division finished fifth out of 238 competitors. The junior team that consisted of Emmett Sortum, Gracey Rodocker, Hudson Kraus and Henry Sortum finished in the top 10.
In the senior division, David Switzer placed 19th out of 130 competitors. At the Area 4 range judging in Weissert, we had three members finishing in the top 7% (Emmett Sortum was second, Gracey Rodocker eighth and Henry Sortum 20th). The junior team of Emmett, Gracey, Henry and Angel Estrada finished fourth out of 60 teams. In the senior division David Switzer placed seventh out of 147 competitors. The team of David, Hector Estrada, Garrett Keith and Elissa Kipp finished seventh out of 33 teams.
Our final range judging was state range held at Chadron, which was a new experience for us Sandhills kids but we tried our best and learned from this opportunity. In the senior division David Switzer and Garrett Keith finished in the top 30%. In the junior division, we had three in the top 20%: Hudson Kraus, Claira Morgan and Gracey Rodocker.
In September, we attended Husker Harvest Days where we explored, saw new business creations, demonstrations and checked out potential careers in the fields that we were interested.
Livestock judging has also been an exciting time for us, with events in Bassett in late October and also district livestock judging in Ord Nov. 8. Livestock judging came at the same time as our annual fruit sales, when our kids enthusiastically began selling some fruit!
This year, well also participate in FFA events known as LDEs, CDEs, National FFA Week. We’ll attend state convention later in the year. Then, we will close up the year with our annual FFA chapter banquet and labor auction. During our busy year, one of our graduated members Dean Schroder received his American Degree during the National FFA Convention.
Our chapter is very active in the community, from helping clean up the park, helping plant a community orchard at the Methodist church, and our school has an annual community clean-up day at the end of the year. We are also trying to grow lettuce on our grow tower to use in our school lunches. Some of our FFA members will also do some welding projects. Our school and chapter is considering having a greenhouse to learn more about plants and how to take care of them.
Finally, I would like to talk about why our members enjoy being in FFA. Being from a small community and town our chapter is more like a little family, and we are help out each other, any way we possibly can. Many people are not this fortunate, but we really appreciate all that everyone does for each other and this chapter.
We asked a few students what they liked most about FFA, and here are a few of their responses:
Garrett Keith likes going to contests and being with people in the chapter. David Switzer enjoys competing in range and other competitions that he’s good at. Emmett Sortum likes FFA and getting first hand agriculture experiences in and out of the classroom, which he says make helpful life lessons.
Lissy Kipp says she likes FFA because of the opportunities it provides each person. Gracey Rodocker likes FFA because of the people you get to meet and the awesome life lessons it provides. She adds, that when you think about an FFA contest a little deeper, you will see it’s more than just a competition.
Finally, Angel Estrada says learning new skills and getting more experience every day is why he likes FFA.
With this, we can all tell how much our chapter loves FFA. You could even say we eat, sleep and breathe FFA.