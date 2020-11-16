Over the past month, members of the St. Paul FFA Chapter have been competing in numerous range judging events around Nebraska. Starting with the Sargent Invite located in the sandy knolls south of Sargent.
Results in the senior division were: Sam Thede (fifth individual), Alexis Kramer (7th Individual), Nick Busse (8th Individual), Jacob Wells (8th Individual), Truman Beck (10th Individual), Rebekah Paulsen (22nd Individual) and Madison Hirschman (28th Individual). The team received second place out of 130 individuals competing.
In the junior division, Aidan Anderson (5th Individual), Kaylee Ambrose (6th Individual), Abby Hirschman (8th Individual), Kaleb Baker (16th Individual), Nate Jameson (23rd Individual), Sam Kramer (26th Individual), Lauren Sladek (28th Individual), Isaac Hagen (31st Individual), Kyler Sack (38th Individual), Mykenna Berberniss (41st Individual) and Gracyn Rubesh (45th Individual) placed second as a team out of 150 individuals.
The following week these students competed at the West Holt Invite south of Atkinson. Out of 130 participants, the senior division competitors Nick Busse (1st Individual Champion), Sam Thede (12th Individual), Truman Beck (13th Individual), Rebekah Paulsen (15th Individual), and Ben Feeken (21st Individual) ended up winning team champions for the West Holt Invite.
In the junior division, Kaleb Baker (1st Individual), Aiden Anderson (4th Individual), Kaylee Ambrose (11th Individual), Sam Kramer (33rd Individual), Isaac Hagen (46th Individual), and Nate Jameson (49th Individual) placed second as a team out of 280 competitors.
The St. Paul FFA members then got a chance to compete at their home invite Sept. 23, located on land generously allowed to be used by Bob and Kathy Hirschman.
In the senior division, Sam Thede (1st Place Champion), Nick Busse (4th Place), Ben Feeken (8th Place), Alexis Kramer (10th Place), and Rebekah Paulsen (15th Place) once again placed first out of 16 teams. The members of the Junior Division Aiden Anderson (6th Place), Zach Hirschman (7th Place), Kaylee Ambrose (13th Place), Sidney Gawrych (15th Place), Isacc Hagen (18th Place), Kaleb Baker (19th Place), Abby Hirschman (23rd Place), Jonah Paulsen (25th Place) and Nate Jameson (26th Place) received second place out of 26 teams.
Finally, on Oct. 3, the FFA members competed in the Arcadia Invite west of Arcadia. In the senior division, Sam Thede (Placed 2nd), Jacob Wells (Placed 3rd) and Rebekah Paulsen (Placed 5th), the team ended up placing second overall.
In the junior division, Kaleb Baker (1st Place Champion), Kaylee Ambrose (Placed 2nd), Aiden Anderson (Placed 3rd), Isaac Hagen (Placed 6th), Nate Jameson (Placed 7th), Sam Wells (Placed 8th) and Zach Hirschman (Placed 9th) placed both first and second out of 11 teams.
Overall this year’s range judging teams did a fantastic job. Although area and state contests were canceled due to COVID-19, it was great to still have a range judging season in these locally run contests.