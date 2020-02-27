HOLDREGE, Neb. — The Phelps County Historical Society is pleased to announce that the Nebraska Prairie Museum will host the 2020 Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking competition on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Participants and spectators alike are invited to come and enjoy the contest and see history in action as the two horse teams pull the bangboard corn wagons through the corn rows as contestants hand husk the corn.
In conjunction with the Hand Cornhusking event, the Museum is planning to hold their Fall Festival featuring food vendors and all kinds of living history exhibits. Demonstrators invited to participate include woodcarvers, rope makers, weavers, quilters, two-man saw, a variety of live farm animals, and much more.
More information will be coming out as the event date gets closer. People interested in participating in the 2020 Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking event can find registration forms online at the Holdrege Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.holdregechamber.com/2020-hand-cornhusking-competition or by calling the Nebraska Prairie Museum at 308-995-5015.
All are invited to attend the event on Oct. 3, 2020 at the Nebraska Prairie Museum located a half mile north of Holdrege, Nebraska on Highway 183.