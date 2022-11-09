Strength in numbers propels Auburn FFA

Auburn FFA students enjoy different events that allow them to grow their knowledge in FFA and agriculture.
As a chapter, we do our best to have a variety of events so there is something for everyone. Some of our most popular events are Husker Harvest Days, Career Development Events (CDE) and our annual banquet.
In our chapter, there are many members who want to go into an agriculture related career after high school. Many of the members want to go into ag business or ag management to prepare to become farmers or entrepreneurs in ag.
At our annual FFA banquet, we hand out awards and degrees out every year. The first degree you can receive is a discovery degree, then greenhand, chapter, and state. To receive a degree, you have to be in FFA, take at least a semester of an agriculture class during the current school year, and fill out the form created by the advisor. This includes a series of questions relating to why you should receive the degree and what FFA events you will participate in during that year.
The higher the degree, the more things you have to complete. For example, to receive a chapter degree, you have to be involved in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).
Many of our members work their hardest to receive their degrees.
This year, our vice president, Abbie Zimmerman, is working on an interesting SAE project. She is creating her own soap with many different colors and scents. If you would like to know more information on her project, you can email her at: abbie.zimmerman@apsbulldogs.org
Our FFA and agriculture program is fortunate to have a greenhouse that is managed everyday by our plant science class. Having a greenhouse allows us to work with different plants as well as experience the need to take care of them daily.
As an FFA chapter, we have a plant sale in May. We work hard throughout the year to manage the plants and take care of them so we can sell them in the spring.
Another class available is animal biology. In this class, students and members learn about the anatomy of animals and get the opportunity to dissect animals and get a closer look at the different ecological management systems.
This year, we have 65 members in our FFA chapter, which includes eighth graders. We have increased in numbers throughout the years and plan to continue increasing. Auburn FFA is excited to see great numbers in our program as more students seem to want to be involved in agriculture each year.
I would say that there are more students who are getting involved in agriculture that live in town. For example, I have lived in town my entire life and have only experienced the "farm life" when visiting my grandparents and I am the President of our FFA chapter this year. I love seeing students so interested in getting involved in FFA when they live in town.
Our advisor has been here for three years and she grew up on a farm. Ms. Wehrbein grew up with cattle and has done a tremendous job with the agriculture and FFA program for the past three years. I believe that she will keep building this program to greater things each year that she is here.