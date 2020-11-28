Once again the sleepy town of Comstock, Nebraska, population less than 100, will convert to a Christmas Village from the day after Thanksgiving to New Years Day.
The town of Comstock at various points in time had 41 legitimate businesses. Today it has only one retail business, a pop machine, located at the edge of the city park. A senior center, repair shop and post office keep it from being a business ghost town.
The lack of enterprises make the streets of Comstock uniquely qualified for 12 blocks or a mile of Christmas lights and 175 Christmas inflatables.
Every empty lot supports an old camper, pickup, or car for unique backdrops and windbreaks for a scene of similar inflatables. Minionville, Mickey Mouse Club, Old West, Enchanted Forest, Grinchville, Dog Pound, Green Acres, The Woods, Pelican Park, Summer Fun, All You Want for Christmas, North Pole Fire Department, Snowman’s Land, North Pole with Santa and a 100-year-old sleigh, Reindeer Pasture, Shrek’s House and a Santa with Sleigh and Helicopter landing on the public rest room in the park.
An animated Santa feeding reindeer and Santa peaking out of an outhouse add humor. 23 consecutive lots, old buildings and property owners allow the town to light up for Christmas. One hundred wreathes, a dozen clocks on street poles set on midnight, and a fence laced with 94 stockings for every good soul, naughty or nice, extend Main Street. Music comes from three locations.
The old original City Jail houses a Grinch who almost stole Christmas, along side the 1956 Comstock Cadillac Police Car. A 65-year-old mailbox mailing letters to Santa Claus, Indiana is set by a 65-year-old animated Santa cutout. 100 handcrafted Santas and Snowmen on Valley and Main.
Comstock Christmas Coordinator, Henry Nuxoll said, “This wasn't my idea. Five years ago I put lights on my house to impress my twin brother, who could see them from heaven. A day or two later a Santa and reindeer showed up. Over the next 30 days $3,500 worth of lights and inflatables showed up anonymously, so I just kept putting up the decorations every year. It now takes a small army to put up all the lights.”
The lights will be on daily, dusk to Midnight, beginning the day after Thanksgiving to New Years, depending on wind and weather. You can safely view the lights and decorations from your car, and you may want to drive the display twice to see what was missed the first time. Buses are welcome.