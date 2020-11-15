The Tri County FFA Chapter in DeWitt, Nebraska is excited for the new 2020-21 opportunities with upcoming livestock judging events, the annual community food drive, FFA leadership night, an alumni pancake supper, concessions, FFA/FBLA hayrack ride and a parking lot party dance.
This year’s chapter officers are president Hannah Holtmeier, vice president Logan Larson, secretary Nicole Vodraska, treasurer Landen Chapman, reporter Andie Koch, sentinel Brevin Damrow, parliamentarian Gavin Weichel and historian Ella Crawford.
The chapter elected their ninth and 10th grade junior officers Aug. 28. The seven-person team will be led by president Carter Holtmeier. Other members are vice president Carter Siems, secretary Taylor Koch, treasurer Colton Bales, reporter Breona Meyer, sentinel Evan Quackenbush and parliamentarian John Wehrman. The group is in charge of the Connecting Chapters elementary education effort
Neighbors gather for harvest help
Chapter members were able to witness an outpouring of generosity when on Sept. 26 neighbors of the Galen and Bev Plihal family met to harvest soybeans. A corn harvest day is planned later this fall. Tri County FFA members prepared a lunch for the combiners and grain cart and semi drivers. Helping for the FFA were Gracin Hahn, Hannah Holtmeier, Ella Crawford, Carter Holtmeier and John Wehrman. Many of the harvesters were TC FFA alumni.
FFA partners with area businesses for safety promotion
The Tri County FFA contributed financially to bring the rural safety movie “Silo” to the area for a free showing. The movie is on grain entrapment in grain bins. The showing was at the Bonham Theater in Fairbury Sept. 18, 19 and 20. Other area organizations and businesses contributing were D & K Agri Sales, Farmers Cooperative, Fairbury FFA and FFA Alumni and Jefferson Community Health & Life. The activity was part of the FFA’s National Farm Safety & Health Week.
Five Tri County members earn American degree
Five Tri County FFA members have been notified by the National FFA Organization that they have earned the American FFA Degree. The highest FFA degree will be bestowed on 2019 graduates Alexis Gerritse, Chad Niemeier, Savannah Gerlach, Taylor Cammack and Evan Larson at the 93rd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana Oct. 29. This is the highest number of recipients from one class in the Chapter’s 51 year history.
Alexis is the daughter of Doug and Janet Gerritse of Plymouth. She is majoring in animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a pre-vet option and a minor in biology. Chad is the son of Todd and Kathy Niemeier of Beatrice. He is majoring in agronomy at UNL. Taylor is the daughter of Mike and Jill Cammack of DeWitt. She is a UNL horticulture major. Evan is the son of Mike and Jessica Larson of DeWitt and is majoring in HVAC at SCC-Milford. Savannah is the daughter of Rick and Amy Gerlach of DeWitt. She is an ag economics major with a pre-law option at UNL.
Taylor receives state grant
Tri County senior FFA member Hanna Taylor was selected by the Nebraska FFA Foundation to receive a competitive grant this school term. Taylor’s proposal was for $1,300 to advance her equine entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experience program.
Taylor graduated from the Oklahoma Horse Shoeing School in Purcell, Oklahoma in 2019. She plans to purchase a propane heated horseshoe furnace, an anvil and hoof stand.
The Nebraska FFA annually grants chapters and members funds from donors. Chapter grants must be matching but member grants do not.
Tri County members show at State Fair
Six FFA members showed livestock at the Nebraska State Fair Sept. 4-6 in Grand Island. This year’s fair was pretty much a 4-H and FFA livestock and static exhibit show.
Feeder Steers: Hannah Holtmeier, blue. Carter Holtmeier, blue. Beef Showmanship: Jacob Kapke, blue. Polled Hereford Heifer: Jacob Kapke, purple. Swine Showmanship: Hannah Holtmeier, purple. Carter Holtmeier, blue. Purebred Market Gilts: August Gerlach, three blues and one purple. Crossbred Market Gilt: Carter Holtmeier, first class purple. Evan Logan, blue. Crossbred Market Barrow: Hannah Holtmeier, blue. Evan Logan, blue. Logan Larson, two blues. Purebred Breeding Gilt: Hannah Holtmeier, purple and reserve champion Duroc. Evan Larson, blue Duroc. Logan Larson, purple. Crossbred Breeding Gilt: Carter Holtmeier, second class purple.