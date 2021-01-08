Twin River FFA builds on achievement

The Twin River FFA Chapter of Genoa, Nebraska, is an older, well-established chapter with a plethora of laurels to rest upon. But, advisor Kelsey Wetovick and her 25 high school students are not content to do so.
They have one member, Kate Mohr, working toward her STAR Award and two or three working for an American degree. Last year they had two American Degree recipients. This year there were four American Degrees earned by members of the chapter.
Lana Hebda, Andrew Nelson and Kelsey Swantek all earned their American Degrees this year. So did Dalton Gambica. He went on to become a national finalist in the agriculture mechanics/repair and maintenance event. That puts him in the top four in the nation, Wetovick said.
The chapter was founded in 1932, during the time of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. It weathered those events as well as World War II and the 1980s farm crisis. Compared to those situations the COVID pandemic is a minor inconvenience. But, it has been challenging.
“It has been a strange year all around,” said Wetovick, now in her fifth year with the program. “Luckily we were able to compete in the land judging competition, but we have had to reschedule our LDEs.”
While the leadership event is still up in the air, the students are currently working on proficiency apps, she said. They are also planning to participate in CDEs and livestock judging in March.