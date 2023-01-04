Twin River FFA lands on their feet in land judging, range judging

Twin River FFA is without an agricultural education instructor this year. Former ag instructor David Tejral is filling in and serving as FFA adviser.
Students have participated in a variety of activities this semester. At the Nebraska State Fair, several members exhibited livestock, crops and horticultural products. Haylee Finn exhibited the champion forage display.
Several members attended Husker Harvest Days as a chapter activity. Members enjoyed seeing agricultural innovations and cutting edge technology. Members received free admission to the event by donating a non-perishable food item.
In late September, seven members of the chapter participated in the area range judging contest held in Schuyler, Nebraska, at Camp Moses Merrill. Twin River placed fifth in the senior division.
People are also reading…
In late September, thirteen FFA members attended the Agricultural Career Day held in York, Nebraska. Several career opportunities were presented to students that day. Our members attended break-out sessions in areas of ag production, ag finance, farm management, crop insurance, alternative ag production, grain marketing and merchandising, vet science, ethanol production, and feedlot management.
In October, members attended the North Central Area Land Judging Contest in Ord, Nebraska. A team from Twin River placed first at this event. Members of the first place team were: Aiden Cuba, Ashton Johnson, Lydia Ziemba and Logan Kershaw. By placing first, this team earned the privilege of attending the State Land Judging Contest held in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The team placed sixth at the state completion. Individually Aiden Cuba placed third.
Two members of the chapter attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Clara Preister and Logan Kershaw participated in the state agri-science fair last April, and were named state winners. On the national level, they received a bronze for their efforts. While at the convention, they attended convention sessions, ag career expo, and took a tour of the Indianapolis 500 race track.
In November, 24 members participated in the District Livestock Judging Contest held in Central City. Team members placing second in the senior division were: Connor Blaser, Halley Finn, Robert Elm and Hannah Yrkoski. In addition to placing classes of livestock, member took a 25-question test about livestock management and gave two sets of oral reasons. This team earned the right to compete in the State Livestock Evaluation contest which will be held at state FFA convention this spring.
Members were ready to finish out the first semester by competing in the district LDE (leadership development event) activities in Aurora in December. Members also conducted fruit, Butter Braid (pastries), and popcorn sales as their money-making activity.