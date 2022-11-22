Virtual reality glasses provide unique method to learn farm safety for Wallace FFA

A rigorous program of activities at Wallace, Nebraska’s FFA earned them a trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Our chapter has earned the National Chapter Award, and we had officers representing our chapter to receive the award. We have received this award due to our outstanding program of activities we do throughout the year.
Anna Vote also attended national FFA to sing in the choir. Many students audition for this, but Anna’s hard work and talent landed her a spot as an alto.
Our chapter also received the NIFA Governor’s Excellence award. We will be receiving $1,000. We will use this money to purchase drones and mapping software for our students in ag classes and FFA members. The chapter filled out a lengthy application about how the chapter will benefit from the funds and what exactly we will use it for.
Hannah Robertson recently achieved her American Degree. Hannah has received this award for her hard work toward her SAE (supervised agricultural experience) of her show lamb breeding operation. This makes her only one of three from Wallace to achieve this degree.
We recently sent our plant science class into the second grade classroom to teach them about hydroponic systems. The high school students taught the kids about the grow tower our FFA chapter owns, which includes how the water is moved through the tower, the grow lights and how the plants are grown without soil. The second graders also got to plant seeds of their own, which will be put into a grow tower for their classroom.
Our FFA chapter does an annual trash pickup that was held Oct. 20. The committee split the school up into many different groups in order to reach all the streets we could throughout Wallace. The groups then returned to the school for a snack and spent time with the high school students. As a chapter, this is one of our main community service projects and we really enjoy doing it. The project shows the elementary and high school students how something as simple as picking up trash can really help our environment.
Wallace FFA had a senior team recently qualify for the state livestock judging competition in March. The team went to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds where they judged six classes and delivered oral reasons on three. The team of Brylie Robinson, Kyler Flaming, Ashley Robertson and Chase Martin placed third overall. Brylie Robinson was also the high point senior individual. The junior high team of Max Hanson, Jonathan Ryan, Josiah Peyton, and Colt Franklin placed second as a team. Max Hanson was the third highest junior high individual.
Our chapter has had the opportunity to utilize virtual reality glasses from the University of Nebraska. The glasses simulate driving a tractor and promote farm safety. The games were created by UNL students for those involved in STEM education. We will be using them in classrooms to teach students about driving a tractor safely and the consequences of failing to do so.
Lastly our officer team has recently attended the Farm Bureau ‘connection chapters.’ The officers got to interact with two other chapter officer teams to learn more about teaching young kids about agriculture. The officers practiced different activities with kids at their own school, as well as reading books and answering questions. The officers were given a book to bring back and read to elementary students at Wallace. Many ideas and resources for activities were also acquired.