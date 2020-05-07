LYONS, Neb. — Women beekeepers, women landowners, and women interested in conservation and pollinators across the state of Nebraska are invited to “Women’s Learning Circle: Nebraska’s Diverse Pollinators.” This free, online event is hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.
The second in a series of four pollinator-focused women’s learning circles in 2020 is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, via online video conference.
Doug Golick, associate professor of entomology at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will lead the 90-minute discussion focused on the diversity of pollinators in the state.
“We’re looking forward to the continuation of these online learning circles,” said Erin Schoenberg, project associate with the Center for Rural Affairs. “What I love about the video conference format is that it allows women from all over Nebraska to participate. It’s an easygoing setting for knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer discussion.”
Registration is required by noon on Tuesday, May 12, to make sure attendees receive log-in details in time for the event. For more information, contact Schoenberg at erins@cfra.org or 402.499.2781 or visit cfra.org/events.
This event is funded by the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) Program, made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.