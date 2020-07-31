Our next What’s This? item from George and Judy Nygren of Ashland, Nebraska is a large pipe.
According to the Nygrens, this pipe has six pieces of steel and six bolts. The level is 28 inches long while the pipe itself is only 16 inches long.
Based on their observations, the entire device is handcrafted and setup for an obvious job we are all unaware of.
With only one guess last week, I’m sure readers can do their best to figure this one out!
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
Send your responses by Sunday, Aug. 9, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the Aug. 14 issue.