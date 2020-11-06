This folded blade, submitted by Bob Rikli of Murdock, Nebraska was made by the Anderson Brothers of Rockford, Illinois.
Rikli is unsure of what its purpose was, but I’m confident that the keen readers of the Midwest Messenger can help him out.
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
Send your responses by Sunday, Nov. 15, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the Nov. 20 issue.