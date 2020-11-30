Our next tool comes from Bob Prochaska out of David City. The 95-year-old submitted the tool hoping to get a bit more info on what it could be used for.
The only markings on it say “Sod Tool Co and Sioux City, Iowa”.
Prochaska said the tool opens to about 6 inches wide and closes to about 1 inch wide.
I’m sure the readers know what this is without a moment’s hesitation.
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
