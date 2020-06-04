Larry and Joyce Frazier from Jefferson, Iowa submitted this knife after asking all around town as to its purpose.
The knife, while it looks like a standard bread knife, has four large divots in it that have thrown off those who’ve seen the picture.
The Fraziers are hoping a reader can help them correctly identify both its purpose and what those special cutouts are used for that make the knife look so unique.
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
Send your responses by Sunday, June 14, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the June 19 issue.