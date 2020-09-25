A few months back, when it was still safe to travel, an unknown man dropped this item off at the Messenger office.
While he knew what the item was, the rather large spade is roughly 38 inches from tip to corner and another 30 inches in the other direction.
If you happen to know who delivered this item, or know what it is, any guess will be appreciated.
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
Send your responses by Sunday, Oct. 4, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the Oct. 9 issue.