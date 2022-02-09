Selecting vegetable and flower seed tips

Seed catalogs are arriving in the mail, and seed displays are showing up at retail stores for everyone to check out and dream of the upcoming garden season. Here are some simple tips to consider when comparing the many choices available to us. Do not wait to purchase seeds if you want your first choice.
An increasing number of people have been gardening the last couple of years, leaving seeds and plant material in short supply at times. Now is the time to consider what seeds should be purchased to get your first choice. Here are some simple tips to consider when comparing the many choices available to us.
- Consider the number of days for seeds to develop and mature. Differences with plant species can vary greatly from early to late maturing.
- What are the light needs of different vegetable and flower crops? Crops requiring full sun exposure will need eight hours for success.
- How many seeds are in the packet? The amount greatly varies, depending on the crops. Deciding how many plants are needed for each crop in one year will help determine how many packets or the amount of seed by weight is desired.
- What is the mature height and width of each plant crop? How much space is needed between seeds or transplants when they are planted? This information helps decide how much growing space is needed for each crop in container gardens and traditional garden beds.
- How deep should the seed be planted? This will greatly vary from crop to crop. Planting seed deeper than recommended will decrease the germination percentage of the crop.
- Do the seeds in the packet need to be prepared prior to planting to germinate? Be sure to read and follow the instructions, such as cold treatment, for success.
- Look at the packaging date on the seed packets to help ensure that new seed is being purchased. Sometimes, price-discounted seed will be older seed. As the age of the seed increases, the germination rate can decrease.
- Store seeds in a cool, dry location before they are planted. Any remaining seed can be stored in containers that are not airtight.
To watch a short bilingual video on selecting garden seed, check out the “Garden Minute” video at https://youtu.be/ikdF2tV1AWU. For more information, email dlott2@unl.edu, or call the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683 for more assistance.