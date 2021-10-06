Emma Laher lets her husband, Frank Laher, know how many bottles of cream she will be needing. According to his great-grandson, Frank ran the cream station in Kenesaw, Nebraska, located in Adams County, in the 1920s and 1930s. They serviced the Kenesaw and Juniata areas. Emma Mae (Halte) Laher and Frank Joseph Laher both grew up on their families’ farms near Hastings. They married some time before 1899. They had three children. Emma died Oct. 31, 1970, at the age of 92. Frank passed away June 29, 1944, age 62.
Skinner old photo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Spotted Poland China Hog Association had a conjunctive event with the State Fair in 1948. This photo features Jim Goff of Burwell, Nebrask…
- Updated
The Humphrey FFA Chapter has earned several accolades since its founding in 1974, but it doesn’t rest on its laurels.
There is no better time than October to celebrate that Iowa is the country’s top pork-producing state. That achievement is a testament to the …
- Updated
The North Platte FFA Chapter has been taking notable strides since it was established in 2018. Over the past few years the chapter members hav…
The Nebraska State Quilt Guild is holding its Threads Across Nebraska event Oct. 8-9, in the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds l…
Veteran Nebraska farmer (and long-time Midwest Messenger subscriber) Frank Stander sits astride his McCormick Farmall Super M at his farm. Sta…