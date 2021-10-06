Skinner old photo

 Skip to main content
Looking Back

Photo submitted by the couple’s great-grandson James Skinner

Emma Laher lets her husband, Frank Laher, know how many bottles of cream she will be needing. According to his great-grandson, Frank ran the cream station in Kenesaw, Nebraska, located in Adams County, in the 1920s and 1930s. They serviced the Kenesaw and Juniata areas. Emma Mae (Halte) Laher and Frank Joseph Laher both grew up on their families’ farms near Hastings. They married some time before 1899. They had three children. Emma died Oct. 31, 1970, at the age of 92. Frank passed away June 29, 1944, age 62.

