MANHATTAN, Kan. — While there may be some temptation to shape up trees and shrubs this fall, Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says that work is best left to next spring.
“Woody plants move sugars and other materials from the leaves to storage places in the woody portions of the plant just prior to the leaves falling,” Upham said. “We would like to maximize those stored energy reserves, so pruning trees and shrubs right now is not advised.”
Upham noted published work that indicates woody plants are less likely to be winter-hardy when pruned in the fall.
“Light pruning and removing dead wood are fine this time of year, but you may want to delay severe pruning until spring,” he said.
“Light” pruning means 10% or less of the plant is removed (not counting dead wood). “Keep in mind that even light pruning of spring-blooming shrubs such as lilac and forsythia will reduce flowers next year,” Upham said. “We normally recommend that spring-bloomers be pruned after flowering.”
He added that shrubs often differ in how severely they can be cut back. For example, junipers do not break buds from within the plant and should be trimmed lightly if you want the shrub to keep its full shape. Otherwise, he notes, overgrown junipers should be removed.
“On the other hand, there are certain shrubs that can be pruned back severely in the spring,” Upham said. “The most severe type of pruning is called rejuvenation, and may be used on multi-stem shrubs that have become too large and with too many branches to justify saving the younger canes.”
Some of the shrubs that fall into this category include spirea, forsythia, pyracantha, ninebark, Russian almond, sweet mock orange, shrub roses and flowering quince.
“Just remember that spring is the correct time for severe pruning,” Upham said. “Not now.”
Interested persons can also send their garden- and yard-related questions to Upham at wupham@ksu.edu, or contact your local K-State Research and Extension office.