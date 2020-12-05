Twenty-one University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will help lead the celebration of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council’s 50th year of promoting Nebraska agriculture.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced 2020-2021 Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC) members recently.
“The student leaders who serve on NAYC dedicate their time to promoting Nebraska agriculture and teaching young Nebraskans about food and the many careers available in agriculture,” ag department director Steve Wellman said in a news release. “It’s always an honor to be selected to serve on NAYC, and I look forward to working with these students as they continue to pursue their careers in agriculture and teach others about food, fuel and the ag industry.”
Throughout the year, NAYC members coordinate and participate in a range of events that focus on agriculture. Council members visit elementary schools to talk about where food comes from, take urban youth on farm tours to experience life on a farm, and visit with high school students about career opportunities in agriculture.
The primary focus of NAYC is to coordinate the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), a five-day summer conference for high school juniors and seniors full of speakers, workshops and networking opportunities.
NAYI is the longest running event of its kind in the nation.
The 2020-2021 NAYC leadership includes:
g Head Counselor Kelsey Loseke of Blair
g President Felicia Knoerzer of Elwood
g Secretary Wesley Wach of Hayes Center
g Vice President of Communications Cole Kalkowski of Omaha
g Vice President of Alumni Relationships Colin Ibach of Sumner
g Vice President of NAYI Improvement and Promotion Colton Thompson of Eustis
g Vice President of Youth Outreach Layne Miller of Oakland
g Vice President of Sponsorship Isaac Stallbaumer of Oconto
Additional NAYC members include: Nick Birdsley, Omaha; Jadyn Fleischman, Herman; Emily Hatterman, Wisner; Savannah Gerlach, DeWitt; Mitchell Manning, Fairmont; Abby Miller, Mead; Tyler Perrin, Ogallala; Taylor Ruwe, Hooper; Payton Schiller, Scribner; Megan Schroeder, Wisner; Josie Thompson, Wayne; Clayton Thomas, Bloomington, IL; and Sam Wilkins, Ainsworth.
To learn more, visit NAYC’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/nayc.html or search for Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute on Facebook.