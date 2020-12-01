First year FFA Advisor Ashley Parker is quickly getting the hang of things at Sutherland High School. The newly-minted ag ed teacher has set some goals and has been moving steadily toward them scince coming to the district.
Earlier in the year, she helped facilitate a $2,500 NIFA grant. The funds will be used to construct a chicken coop.
“We plan to sell the eggs to raise funds for the chapter,” Parker said. “We are very, very grateful for the NIFA grant.”
Recently, the chapter held another fundraiser. This one featured food, candles and candy through the Four Seasons Fundraising Co. in Iowa.
The students also conducted a canned food drive to replenish the depleted stocks of the local food pantry. The pantry was hit hard due to the COVID situation, Parker said.
All these efforts were going on while the students were simultaneously preparing for district Career Development Events and competing in the state-level virtual dairy judging competition. Thanks to strong community support, the chapter did very well in these endeavors.
While getting ready for districts, the students were approached by local producer Scott Dean of SD Genetics. He wanted to bring them out to his operation and teach them how to evaluate gilts. This proved invaluable in the competition, Parker said.
The state dairy evaluation competition was a little different, she said.
“It was a spur of the moment decision to compete,” Parker said. “Thankfully, one of the FFA member’s parents, Glen Hogan, was willing to help coach us.”
Sutherland came in third in the state out of 28 teams. The 37 FFA members in the chapter, which was founded in 2012, really worked hard this year, she said.
They’ve established a new SAE and worked on expanding their knowledge in livestock. Hopefully, soon there will another State Degree applicant to join Emily Kammerer, the chapter’s 2016 recipient.
The new SAE entails growing lettuce for use in the school cafeteria. Thanks to a partnership with the Nebraska College of Agricultural Technology, the FFA students were able to learn about cattle reproduction. The college allowed them the use of its bovine artificial-inseminator simulator.
“We are trying to make this the best chapter we can,” Parker said. “We have made suitable progress in that direction.”