It’s really possible to make traditional Japanese style noodles out of homegrown wheat.

After growing an heirloom wheat variety two years ago, a Kansas farmer and his daughter have successfully incorporated their freshly harvested wheat into ramen noodles served at a Lawrence, Kansas restaurant.

“It just took us time (and COVID!) to get our plate cleared enough to start the process,” said Shantel Grace, who has owned the Ramen Bowls Restaurant in Lawrence with her business partner/husband Tim Grace since 2013.

Using heirloom wheat to make their noodles was a project several years in the making.

Grace talked her farther, Glenn Ringler, into growing an old-fashioned wheat variety known as Turkey red wheat on their family farm in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, where Grace grew up.

“We really just talked back and forth about how much was needed and whether or not it would work at all in a traditional Japanese Ramen recipe. We both agreed that we should try it,” said Grace, whose father and brother also grow soybeans, milo, wheat and raise cattle. Grace’s brother, Justin Ringler, was also a big part of the heirloom wheat process.

Contemporary wheat is often grown as commodity wheat and sold to futures markets, whereas heirloom wheat, such as Turkey red, is sold in smaller markets to breweries, bread companies, pastry shops, and a handful of restaurants and pizza makers, Grace said.

Heirloom wheat grows much taller than contemporary wheat, and regular combines don’t harvest it well. The wheat grew so tall that Grace’s family had to use a vintage combine, and harvested it slowly with the help of a family friend.

The hard red winter wheat can withstand the harsh winters and dry climate of Kansas. It produces an abundance of straw, so the long pieces of leftover straw fed the cattle.

“The variety of wheat we’re using comes from the German Mennonites who once immigrated from the Volga River area of Russia in the 1870s,” said Grace, whose family dates back six generations in Kansas, and have been wheat farmers ever since. “So, bringing back an heirloom variety of family wheat feels like a full circle of respect, integrity, and a love of what sustained our family for so long.”

Grace’s family plants wheat in the fall and harvests it in late June.

“The first harvest was beautiful and a spiritual experience for me,” she said. “The wheat was taller, full of whimsy and delicate. I could feel that it was special.”

After growing the wheat berries on 30 acres, Grace and her family are planning for 1,000 bushels a year, and hope to expand into several thousand bushels in the next three years.

When Grace was in Hawaii, she so enjoyed the Ramen noodles there, which propelled her interest in opening a Ramen shop in Kansas.

“I wanted to celebrate a food that was traditionally Japanese, but interpret it through a Midwestern culinary lens,” she said.

The Ramen Bowls Restaurant makes noodles by grinding wheat berries, the tiny seeds in a head of wheat.

“We mill the wheat in-house and make the noodles using a traditional Japanese ramen machine,” Grace said.

Their noodle maker, Brian Chambers, and Ramen Bowl Chef Rozz Petrozz collaborated to mill the wheat and build the recipe for the noodles and the 1876 Heirloom Ramen Bowl, which is their new signature menu item.

Years in the making, the noodles came out just how Grace was imagining them.

“Our noodle-maker, Brian and our Chef, Rozz, made the best ramen I’ve ever had in my life,” she said.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

