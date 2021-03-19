Related to this story

FFA enjoys the sweet smell of success
Rural Life

A group of enterprising young ladies in the Ord, Nebraska, FFA Chapter have created an innovative fundraising revenue stream for FFA chapters across the country. Cousins Sadie Ference, Josie Ference and Vickie Ference designed, marketed and have sold the new FFA fragrances for men and women.