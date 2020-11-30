Being an FFA advisor runs in the blood for the men of the Nollette family. Justin Nollette is the advisor at Cody-Kilgore Unified Schools in Cody, Nebraska. His father and his brother are also FFA advisors.
In fact, Justin’s father, Tim Nollette, was his ag teacher when Justin attended Cody-Kilgore. When he retired three years ago, Justin took over. Before that, Tim had been a student at Cody and was a member of FFA.
Justin has a business degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before becoming the FFA advisor he managed a feedlot. He said he considered following in his father’s footsteps a privilege.
Founded in 1972, the Cody-Kilgore FFA chapter has 33 high school members. It also has quite a few junior high members working toward their Discovery Degrees.
They have participated in several Connecting Chapters activities, and the chapter has earned a number of NIFA grants through the years. Continuity in the program has resulted in very strong community support.
“That support has always been there,” Justin said. “A lot of former members are always willing to help.”
Right now, the chapter is working on fundraising. Its main method is through their projects class. This consists of welding gates in custom designs and is very popular, Justin said. They have made several gates for local producers.
Recently, the chapter finished holding a livestock judging clinic in conjunction with the Valentine FFA chapter. Justin’s brother runs that FFA program.