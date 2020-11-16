In a year of change, we’re reminded that our community forests are forever changing as trees come and go, some years faster than others. In the last 60 years, Nebraska’s community forests have been altered dramatically by invasive insects and diseases. The first significant alteration occurred in the 1960s and ‘70s when Dutch Elm Disease (DED) killed most of the state’s American Elms. It’s hard to imagine now, but at one time American Elm was the most common street tree across the state and most communities had streets that became wonderful tunnels of green in the summer as elms canopied above them. In a matter of a few years they were almost all gone — millions of them.
In more recent years, pine wilt disease has wiped out millions of Scotch and Austrian pine, greatly altering both community and shelterbelt plantings across much of the state. Now Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has arrived and will likely kill most of our ash trees in the coming years as it slowly spreads across the state. This includes millions of trees in communities and many more on farms and in natural woodlands. It’s going to alter the landscape dramatically and it’s going to be heartbreaking.
A cornerstone of any healthy forest is species diversity and this is also true for community forests and other planted landscapes. For some reason, we seem to keep relearning that lesson. After DED killed all those American elms, the most commonly planted replacement tree was the green ash — a big “uh-oh” now that EAB has arrived. As we go forward, we need to keep this lesson in mind as we work to make our planted landscapes as resilient as possible. There is no doubt that there will be new insects and diseases that will threaten some of our most cherished trees. In fact, serious threats are already emerging, including Asian longhorn beetle, mountain pine beetle, thousand-cankers disease of walnut, bur oak blight and others.
Although there is no hard and fast rule, community foresters generally agree no single species should comprise more than 5% of a community forest inventory. And no single genus, such as oak or maple, should comprise more than 10% of that inventory. With these numbers in mind, at least 20-30 species should be well-represented across a community and preferably more. Unfortunately for many if not most communities, the majority of inventories are usually represented by five-10 species. Species that have come to dominate some Nebraska communities and neighborhoods include green ash, hackberry, honey locust, Siberian elm, callery pear, pin oak, Norway maple, and silver maple, among others. Nearly every community in the state would benefit greatly from a wider tree diversity.
A sizable portion of community trees can and should be regionally native species as they generally do the most good for ecology and biodiversity. However, for various reasons, it will be nearly impossible to achieve our best community forest resiliency relying only on native species. When it comes to native vs. non-native trees, here are some things to consider.
- Many native species have unique sets of problems that limit their use. Silver maple is prone to storm damage, sycamore is very messy, hackberry is overplanted, lindens can be defoliated by Japanese beetles, American elm is prone to Dutch Elm Disease, walnuts drop heavy nuts, oaks can be messy and are now prone to significant herbicide damage, etc.
- Some of our best native trees, including oaks and hickories, evolved in organically-rich and well-drained forest soils. The soils of our communities are generally nothing like that. The top soils are often scraped away, leaving inorganic and poorly-drained clays. And trees have to compete with a lot of fussed-over lawn that further limits soil suitability. Tough urban growing conditions greatly limit the kinds of trees we can grow.
- It’s important to remember that the environmental services provided by trees goes well beyond ecology and biodiversity. The canopy of the community forest is hugely important for summer cooling, winter wind protection, energy conservation, stormwater capture, shade on parking, economic viability and public health/safety, etc. The value of green canopy over paved surfaces is incredibly important and some of the best trees on tough sites are non-natives.
- The most limiting factor in tree diversity is availability via the nursery industry. The easy part is identifying trees that should be planted more. However, if they’re not commercially available, the point is moot. Tied to this is the fact that most of the tree-buying public, especially homeowners, are less interested in ecology and much more interested in trees for beauty and cleanliness. We hear it all the time that people don’t want a “messy” tree and they want something that has good spring flower or fall color. In that context it’s still better to plant a well-behaved non-native tree than no tree at all.
- Some non-natives are actually better than their native cousins in certain ecological ways. For example, silver linden is an Asian species that is genetically similar to American linden, but is not defoliated by Japanese beetles, which are quickly expanding their presence in the state. Like its American cousin, the silver linden produces wonderfully fragrant flowers that help sustain a wide variety of pollinating insects. Another example is Chinese chestnut, which is genetically similar to American chestnut but actually much more adaptable to Nebraska and not prone to chestnut blight. The flowers are similar and they, too, attract a wide variety of pollinating insects. Other non-native species that have ecological merit include Mongolian oak, Manchurian apricot, crabapples, various elms, Turkish filbert, laurel willow, common alder, Swiss stone pine, Korean fir, Meyer spruce, Chinese juniper and others.
- In western Nebraska, where it’s harder to grow trees and where the palette of native trees is much more limited, introduced species are likely more important to achieving better diversity. And generally speaking, the threat of invasiveness is a lower concern in the west (though still an important concern).
Now, having said all that, it’s important to point out that non-native species can become invasive and can damage native ecosystems if they escape into them. Anyone planting trees near important native woodlands should be especially cognizant of the potential for escape. As such, it would be wise to limit the use of non-natives to only well-behaved species that can be trusted. A good place to start is the watch list of the Nebraska Invasive Species Program (neinvasives.com/ecoregions/all) which lists trees, shrubs and other plants that are causing problems in Nebraska or which likely will. Species on that list should be avoided: ornamental (callery) pear, Russian olive and saltcedar (Tamarix ramosissima). Others of concern include Norway Maple, Amur maple, goldenraintree, sawtooth oak, tree-of-heaven, common mulberry and Siberian elm.
So, what is the correct balance between natives and non-natives? Every town is different with its own set of concerns and limitations, but we would be wise to plant as many regionally native species as possible and then fill in the gaps with well-behaved non-natives, especially in tough urban growing conditions. In eastern Nebraska we can probably achieve a ratio of 75% native to 25% non-native in canopy trees (less so in ornamental species). In western Nebraska it will likely be closer to 60/40. But that is not written in stone. The important thing to remember is that large canopy trees are very important to the functional well-being of a community and wider species diversity is vitally important to achieving better resiliency and sustainability in the long run.
Five trees to plant more in Eastern Nebraska:
- Northern pecan
- Chinkapin oak
- Cucumber tree
- Sugar maple
- Meyer spruce
Five trees to plant more in Western Nebraska:
- Bur oak
- Gambel oak
- Manchurian apricot
- Triumph Elm
- Pinyon pine
Five trees to plant less:
- Ornamental pear
- Autumn blaze maple
- Russian olive
- Ash species
- Siberian elm