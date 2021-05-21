Bartlett grew up on a small, diversified family farm near DeWitt, in southeastern Nebraska, raising cattle, hogs, corn, milo, alfalfa and wheat. His brothers are still involved on the farm, but Bartlett’s career morphed into teaching agriculture.

Serving in the military, served him well. Bartlett served 26 years in the Nebraska Air National Guard. For the first 20 years he was in the 155 Security Forces Squadron where he served as a squad leader and eventually first sergeant for the squadron.

The unit was activated 20 years ago, after Sept. 11, 2001. Bartlett was stationed in Lincoln for nearly two years as his unit expanded security operations on their base. He assisted the deployed teams by supporting various operations in the Middle East from Lincoln.

“If you remember post-9/11, our country went into Afghanistan right away and then Iraq. My unit did not go to those places,” Bartlett said.

Members of his unit were deployed to support efforts in other countries. He worked with them, as well as their families on quality of life issues such as military pay and insurance.

Bartlett finished his career as the 155 ARW human resource advisor to the wing commander. In that position, he worked on issues related to mentoring, diversity and leadership, and retired in 2011 at the rank of chief master sergeant.

The combined military experience and his agriculture career prepared him for life experiences. Helping at a young age on the family farm taught him to work hard and put in long days.

The military taught Bartlett that family does not have to be blood, discipline is needed, and it is important to serve those who cannot serve themselves.

“I am who I am because of agriculture, FFA, UNL college experience and my military service,” he said. “Air Force core values are ‘integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.’ I try to live by that always.”

The military was like having another family, he said: “People talk about being brothers in-arms, and there’s a lot of truth to that.”

In Bartlett’s own family, of his five siblings and himself, two brothers and one sister also retired from the military and another is on active duty.

“Between the four of us, we have 108 years of military experience,” he said.

One brother who was deployed to Iraq with the Army National Guard has retired. Another brother in the Air Force had been deployed across the Middle East, including Afghanistan, Uzbekestan, Iraq, and also Ethiopia. Bartlett’s sister retired from the Air National Guard.

FFA also runs in the family. Bartlett and his wife Brenda have three children who all enjoyed participating in the Pender FFA chapter, including oldest son Zack and daughters Carlie and Kelcie.

“You would probably guess that an FFA advisor’s family would be involved in FFA,” he said. “Zack was chapter vice president, and my daughters were both chapter presidents.”

This Memorial Day, in addition to reflecting on the honor of having provided service to his country, Bartlett himself was also honored recently for his work with FFA. He received the Gary Scharf Helping Hand Award through immense support from his students and community members.

The Helping Hand award was literally for giving a helping hand in time of need during the Nebraska floods in 2018 and 2017 and the Pilger tornadoes in 2014.

“Being presented the award was very humbling. I helped with the floods and the tornado and with family members because it was the right thing to do,” Bartlett said.

During the flooding, he helped distribute wet vacs. He joined up with students, former students and staff members as they cleaned up flooded basements, and helped sandbag to reinforce the Pender Dike.

After the tornado, he and his son drove the path of destruction and helped whoever needed it. Their FFA chapter created teams that went through fields, picking up debris.

“Rusty is a dedicated educator who helps his students grow and learn both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Donelle Wolters, director of ag ed for the Nebraska Department of Education. “Through his involvement in the community, organizations and volunteering, Rusty truly exemplifies to students and peers what it means to live a life of service.”

Bartlett’s latest school project is helping his FFA student members grow interest in planting trees. They have been working with local natural resource districts and coordinating projects with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to plant trees in public parks, street boulevards and on private land.

Pender FFA Advisor Rusty Bartlett receives award The Nebraska FFA Foundation has awarded Mr. Rusty Bartlett, Pender FFA advisor, with the 202…

“My students have planted numerous trees and installed landscapes throughout the community which help demonstrate and identify important plants,” Bartlett said.

They installed two natural landscapes to use as an outdoor classroom and for city beautification.

Through his service in and out of the classroom, and reflecting on the meaning of the Memorial Day weekend, brings back vivid memories of his comrades in the service.

“Every time people in my unit were deployed, it was emotional, and I would go to the airport in Lincoln or Omaha; from where we deployed, when they came home,” Bartlett said. Their unit leadership was always there, too.

“It was a highlight to see them reunite with their families,” he said.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.