The West isn’t just a direction

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After three fun days exploring Yellowstone and West Yellowstone on our recent winter vacation, we moved on to Cody, Wyoming.

Ordinarily you would just drive across Yellowstone National Park and out the East Gate to Cody, but since you can’t drive through the park because roads are closed during the winter, we took the long way around through Bozeman, Montana, across Interstate 90 and down through Laurel, Montana.

I was glad I was driving as we passed through the Clark Fork Valley south of Laurel. We were pleasantly surprised by the amount of row crop agriculture going on there, and being the passenger, my farmer could take in all the sights without driving us into the ditch.

There were fields where corn, sugar beets, barley and wheat had been grown, and of course a lot of grass and alfalfa for the cattle wintered there. Also there were plenty of center pivots. We saw a new pivot dealership being built to provide maintenance for all the machines in place.

Since we arrived in Cody well ahead of the appointed check-in time at our Airbnb and the weather was clear, we headed west out of Cody to complete one of several wildlife viewing excursions outlined by a good friend who had worked at the Powell Tribune.

Winter wonderland wanderings January has become our go-to vacation time, and our Facebook memories from the past decade p…

From the North Fork of the Shoshone River, west between the Cedar and Rattlesnake mountains, on past the Buffalo Bill Reservoir, it took us only 10 miles before we spotted a herd of Big Horn sheep only 30 feet off the side of the road. They paid us little mind and kept grazing away while we took photo after photo.