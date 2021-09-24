Threads Across Nebraska features sew many things

The Nebraska State Quilt Guild is holding its Threads Across Nebraska event Oct. 8-9, in the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds located at 3807 Avenue N in Kearney. This is the 16th annual affair, said NSQG board member and chief event organizer LeAnne Killian of Kearney.

Threads Across Nebraska attracts quilters from all around the state. They attend the two-day convention in order to meet friends old and new, to share a passion and fellowship and to learn new things about the avocation they all love.

Attractions at this year’s event include a showcase of more than 150 quilts, classes, vendors and the annual featured quilter – basically a guest of honor. Killian said she has already received 150 quilts from around Nebraska to register into the show. She expects that number to grow in the days leading up to the experience.

“We average anywhere from 175 to 200 quilts each show,” she said. This number could see significant growth, though. “People are very anxious to get out and do things this year.”

Quilts have come in from members of more than 20 local guilds in Nebraska. Not all are affiliates of the state guild, but membership isn’t a requirement to register a quilt for Threads Across Nebraska, Killian said. You also don’t have to be a quilt queen to get into the show. There will be quilts on display representing all levels of proficiency, she said. There will be as many novice quilts as expert quilts.

The classes will be taught by adepts in their field. These will cover both days of the convention. Rose Mapel of Cozad will be hosting a class each day dealing with various aspects of the increasingly popular barn quilts. Also on hand is Mary Olson, who will be giving instruction on the fun, “take along” project known as English paper piecing.