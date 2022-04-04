Tools for the emotional toolbox can help overcome farm, ranch stressors

Farmers and ranchers know the importance of planning and talking about financial health to bankers, financial planners and spouses, but may not take the time to guard their mental health.
“You have to talk about this, or it will eat you alive,” a Nebraska farmer emphasized about emotional stress while at Husker Harvest Days this past winter. His quote was highlighted during the University of Nebraska-Lincoln webinar “You Can Stress Less” March 31.
Important for managing stress is to take a few minutes to get a different perspective. Webinar host Nebraska Extension Educator Brandy VanDeWalle said it helps to examine these three elements of stress:
- The presence of an external stressor,
- How you internalize it, and
- The response to the stressor.
VanDeWalle, who grew up on a family farm in Saline County, Nebraska, emphasized the importance of looking at how stress truly affects our mindset.
“Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations, and agriculture sustains one of the highest mortality rates. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Nebraska,” VanDeWalle said.
Besides physical concerns such as headaches, overeating, sleeping, stress can impact emotional health, causing anxiety, loss of spirit, and being less tolerant of others.
Chronic stress creates high levels of cortisol, which can increase blood cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure that ultimately can cause heart disease, according to University of Nebraska Medicine experts. Specifically, long-term stress impacts how the blood clots. It makes the blood stickier and increases the risk of stroke, they said.
VanDeWalle says renegotiating cash rental rates, increasing revenues through a marketing plan, and attending extension programs are some ways to lower stress.
The National Center for Farmer Health says stress is the human response to any change perceived as a threat or challenge. Stress is caused by changes that cause worry, frustration and upheaval and seem beyond our control. An example is weather and natural disasters, and although there’s not a lot we can do about the situation we can control how we respond.
“Some people are naturally more positive and will respond differently than those with a glass-half-full mentality,” VanDeWalle said.
To cultivate a productive mindset, using self-talk and using three words to help maintain a positive mindset (calm, capable, controlled) are recommended by Michigan State University. They also recommend deep breathing to give you time to pause and begin problem solving. Also, use acceptance and focus on solutions.
Deep breathing called “box” breathing is a technique used for stress management that calms the nervous system while distracting a person’s mind. Breathe in through the nose counting to six. Hold the breath for two seconds. Breathe out through the mouth while counting to six, and pause (like four sides of a box). Then repeating the steps a few times.
To reduce farm stress, VanDeWalle reminded participants that sometimes aiming for the most profitable yield may not always be the highest yield. High profit farms might have lower per acre machinery, depreciation and repair costs, she said.
Other stress reducers include meditating, exercise (even quick breaks to exercise in your day), getting good sleep, connecting with people in your social network, intentionally being more “present” with someone, doing something creative, and speaking with a mental health professional.
Eating a well-balanced diet, accepting that stress is a part of life, and not dwelling on it can help. Clearly defining work and home responsibilities, managing time efficiently, setting realistic goals, learning to relax, and separate work and family time are recommended as well.
“Sometimes we just need someone to listen to us,” VanDeWalle said. “Listening is important; don’t judge.”
To help people learn how to recognize and respond to potential signs of crisis and suicidal behavior, Nebraska Extension is hosting another webinar at 10 a.m. April 12 at. It’s free but the class is limited to 30 participants, and registration is required at https://go.unl.edu/qpr21.
For the full recording go to https://cap.unl.edu/webinars
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.