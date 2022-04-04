Tools for the emotional toolbox can help overcome farm, ranch stressors

Farmers and ranchers know the importance of planning and talking about financial health to bankers, financial planners and spouses, but may not take the time to guard their mental health.

“You have to talk about this, or it will eat you alive,” a Nebraska farmer emphasized about emotional stress while at Husker Harvest Days this past winter. His quote was highlighted during the University of Nebraska-Lincoln webinar “You Can Stress Less” March 31.

Important for managing stress is to take a few minutes to get a different perspective. Webinar host Nebraska Extension Educator Brandy VanDeWalle said it helps to examine these three elements of stress:

The presence of an external stressor, How you internalize it, and The response to the stressor.

VanDeWalle, who grew up on a family farm in Saline County, Nebraska, emphasized the importance of looking at how stress truly affects our mindset.

“Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations, and agriculture sustains one of the highest mortality rates. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Nebraska,” VanDeWalle said.

Besides physical concerns such as headaches, overeating, sleeping, stress can impact emotional health, causing anxiety, loss of spirit, and being less tolerant of others.