Traveling exhibit on rural America visiting Willa Cather Center

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit of the Smithsonian is on display, providing an look at the evolving landscape of rural America at the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery in Red Cloud, Nebraska, through March 31.
The National Willa Cather Center’s Red Cloud Opera House and the surrounding community of Red Cloud were chosen by the Humanities Nebraska to host “Crossroads” as part of the Museum on Main Street program.
“Crossroads” explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century. From sea to shining sea, the vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban.
Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that societal change and how rural Americans responded.
Americans have relied on rural crossroads for generations. These places where people gather to exchange goods, services and culture and to engage in political and community discussions are an important part of our cultural fabric. Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development.
“‘Crossroads’ allows us to reflect on Red Cloud’s history, present and future, and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community,” said Tracy Tucker, education director and archivist at the Willa Cather Center. “We want to convene conversations about what makes our community unique and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.”
Such free events include the Willa Cather Center’s first Great Plains Mini Film Festival and a community-focused panel discussion March 12, held in conjunction with this exhibit.
Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, “Crossroads” will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about how rural America has changed. Webster County Historical Museum also collaborated with the Willa Cather Center to provide local programming.
Director Teresa Young gathered artifacts from Red Cloud’s business district from her collections for the exhibit, “Our Changing Main Street.”
“Visitors will enjoy the history of Webster Street — defined as Red Cloud’s ‘Main Street’ — and other aspects of the exhibit, “ she said. “A special part of the exhibit is the photo collection of long-time resident and downtown cafe owner, Sid Tobler, from the 1950s to 1970s.”
Red Cloud and Webster County residents are encouraged to visit the exhibit and to assist in the identification of some of the people in the Tobler photographs or to share their own memories. These images are captured moments and time capsules of Red Cloud's downtown. The entire collection is even more extensive, but the exhibit focuses on Red Cloud businesses. From cafe settings to mechanics, bakers and store owners, barbers and secretaries, Tobler chronicled people in their own settings in a genre known today as "street photography."
In addition to Red Cloud, the exhibition is touring six communities in Nebraska, including Chadron, Falls City, Kimball, McCook, Tecumseh and Wisner—between September 2021 through June 26, 2022.
The Red Cloud Opera House Gallery and National Willa Cather Center are open Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bookstore and gallery are closed Sundays and Mondays. For information about tours, contact the National Willa Cather Center online at www.willacather.org or by phone at 402-746-2653.